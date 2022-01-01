HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



A crane at Sunflower Wind Farm lifts equipment Tuesday across Nighthawk Rd. Ten "birds" are up at a wind farm west of Sunflower Rd. About 30 more are still expected to go up at the farm, which is visible from US-50. A crane at Sunflower Wind Farm lifts equipment Tuesday across Nighthawk Rd. Ten "birds" are up at a wind farm west of Sunflower Rd. About 30 more are still expected to go up at the farm, which is visible from US-50.



Cynthia Gibbs, Janie Hampton, Stormii Davies, Logann Fraizer, and Brooke Gfeller work together Tuesday on Thanksgiving turkeys. Cynthia Gibbs, Janie Hampton, Stormii Davies, Logann Fraizer, and Brooke Gfeller work together Tuesday on Thanksgiving turkeys.



Workers install new electric lines, poles, and cross arms as part of a service upgrade on in the 300 block of S. 3rd St. Workers install new electric lines, poles, and cross arms as part of a service upgrade on in the 300 block of S. 3rd St.