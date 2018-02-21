HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Eagles that were relatively scarce at Marion Reservoir through early January have become commonplace for sightseers, such as this one spotted at Marion Cove recently, who happened to be more amenable than most to a close approach.
Joe Walter, 91, of Hillsboro has written a book about his life for his posterity. He and his wife, Jan, 86, spent 35 years in missionary service before retiring from foreign service in 1992.
Four instrumental music students from Goessel High School have won auditions to join the 2018 Kansas Music Educators Association's State Honor Band for students in Clas 1A to 4A schools. Winners are Elizabeth Alderfer, Julianna Schrag, and Jenny Horne, all on French horn, and Stephany Meyer, on clarinet. Band members will perform at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Wichita's Centurty II. Scott Taylor is the students' band director at Goessel. No other students from the county were selected.
Sherri Wilson prepares salad for lunch Friday at Peabody Senior Center, which is an outlet for Meals on Wheels. Wilson voluntarily delivers to Florence to five residents who wouldn't have access to the program without her.
