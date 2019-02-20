HEADLINES

  • More hospital revelations spur emergency motion

    If a company managing the operation of Hillsboro Community Hospital is not appointed to manage its parent company as well, the hospital is in imminent danger of being closed by the state. That’s the position taken by the city of Hillsboro and mortgage holder Bank of Hays in an emergency motion filed Wednesday in district court asking that the receiver, Cohesive Healthcare Management and Consulting, be put in charge of the hospital’s parent company, CAH Acquisition Co #5, HMC/CAH Consolidated Inc.

  • Weather causes litany of accidents

    Marion County motorists had their hands full with the weather this weekend, leaving first-responders working full-steam to help with accidents. There were five accidents within 48 hours from 1 p.m. Friday to the same time Sunday, with two on US-77, one on US-50, one at Quail Creek Rd., and one at Eagle Rd. Most of the accidents were one-vehicle rollovers. Friday’s accident was the only one involving multiple vehicles.

  • Wind farm plan draws opposition

    A company hoping to develop a wind farm in the southern portion of the county faced daunting challenges at Tuesday’s county commission meeting when a standing-room-only crowd turned out to speak in opposition to the proposed project — at least right now. National Renewable Solutions, based in Wayzata, Minnesota, purchased the former Windborne Energy project — originally the brainchild of Florence resident Rex Savage. Under Savage’s hand, the idea notched forward but didn’t reach construction stage. NRS bought the project in July 2018.

  • City plans for street work and trail

    Hillsboro city council took the first steps Tuesday toward getting bids for street work slated for after the city water system overhaul is completed. Darin Neufeld, of EBH Engineering, outlined construction projects on 1st St. from Adams St. to the alley east of Wilson St.; Wilson St. from 1st to C Sts.; C St. from Adams to Kennedy Sts.; Kennedy St. from A to C Sts.; and the intersection of Ash and D Sts.

  • Robotics club more than obstacle course

    To anyone who accidentally wandered into Hillsboro Middle School gymnasium Saturday, the Vex Robotics competition probably looked like a dog competition with Mars rovers. Competitors participate in a skills class, earning points for tasks like flipping plastic flags, and octagonal plastic pieces. Alliance battles, or bracket tournaments, pit two robots against a pair of opponents, and they compete for the objectives.

OTHER NEWS

  • Durham business turns tractors into family matter

    As one of Durham’s oldest businesses, G and R Implement Co., has been around since the 1950s, but its current outlook began 12 years ago. For the first five decades, G and R was a dealer for AGCO Corp. farm equipment, but the corporation didn’t want two dealers in the same area. With Lang Diesel in Hillsboro, Harry Rhodes’ purchase of G and R in 2006, provided a natural change, and he switched to dealing mainly with Vermeer tractors.

  • Hillsboro officials look to senators

    Hillsboro city administrator Larry Paine hopes to make both Kansas senators aware of the issues the city — like others around the country — is having with the company that owns Hillsboro Community Hospital. Paine, who will represent the city Monday at a Kansas Power Pool event in the District of Columbia, has scheduled an appointment with Roger Marshall and is hoping to schedule one with Jerry Moran.

  • Community foundation awards disc golf grant

    The bid for Hillsboro Recreation Commission and Hillsboro resident Jerry Schwelling to set up a disc golf course just picked up more steam, $1,500 worth. The rec commission’s grant proposal, written by Schwelling, didn’t receive the maximum grant of $2,500, but the proposal received heavy approval. It was one of 16 grants given out, and the foundation members’ approval ranked fifth-out-of-25 applications.

  • Memberships due March 1

    Marion County Historical Society is accepting renewal or new 2019 memberships. People who join or renew by March 1 will be eligible to vote at the April 9 annual meeting. Dues are $10. Application forms are available on brochures located in various towns in the county or can be accessed at www.mchskansas.org.

  • TEEN meeting site changed

    Because of inclement weather forecasted for today, the Technology Excellence in Education Network (TEEN)has moved to the USD 410 District Office at 416 S. Date, Hillsboro.

  • Project SEARCH donations needed

    Tabor College’s Project SEARCH interns are in charge of concessions for the Hillsboro Middle School basketball games through Feb. 28. Donations of baked goods and concession items are being sought. Items can be delivered to Marion County Special Education Co-operative in Marion or Hillsboro Middle/High School commons area from 3:30-4 p.m.

  • CDDO to meet Monday

    The Board of Directors of the Harvey-Marion County Community Developmental Disability Organization will meet at 4 p.m. Monday at 500 N. Main, Suite 204, in Newton. There will be a public forum at the beginning of the meeting.

DEATHS

  • Christopher Schafers

    A graveside service for Christopher Schafers, 61, who died Feb. 13, at Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center in Wichita, will be 11 a.m. Saturday in Marion Cemetery, Marion. Memorials to Good News Christian Fellowship Church.

  • Verna Vinduska

    A rosary for Verna Vinduska, 85, who died Feb. 13 at St. Luke Living Center in Marion, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday followed by Mass at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Parish, St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Pilsen. Private family burial will be after the service in Pilsen Cemetery.

  • Ernest Wiens

    Services for Ernest Wiens, 94, who died Feb. 17 at Parkside Homes in Hillsboro, will be 11 a.m. tomorrow at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church. Burial is 10 a.m. in the Hillsboro M.B. Church cemetery.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Ada Seifert

DOCKET

OPINION

  • And now, a word from our computer

    Before you rush to your social media accounts to condemn us for anti-environmental thinking, take a minute to read the little essay below and don’t stop at the end. The most important part is right after the essay. “Recycling is NOT good for the world. It is bad for the environment, it is bad for our health, and it is bad for our economy.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    An exciting week in Ramona

PEOPLE

  • Schmidt celebrates 90th birthday

    Friends and relatives of Kenneth R. Schmidt Sr. celebrated his 90th birthday, Jan. 26. He is a lifelong resident of Marion County. Family attending were Nancy Fee and James Jost, Marion; Lavonne Calam, Hillsboro; Gladwyn and Barbara Jost, Hesston; Mike and Connie Baker, Phet and Sherrie Syokhasone, Mike and Donna Showalter, and John Fee, Wichita; Trevor, Tiffany, and Jake Freeman, Overland Park; Kenneth Schmidt III and family, Stephanie, Noah, and Alexandra Schmidt, Lawrence; Charles Fee Jr., Manhattan; Dean Jost, Minneapolis; and Kenneth Schmidt Jr and his wife, Alice, Winterville, North Carolina.

  • Painter-sculptor raised sheep in county

    Remington High School near Whitewater in Butler County might claim the name, but Marion County can claim the man. Frederic Remington operated a sheep ranch in Marion County. In 1883, the wool trade was booming, and a friend convinced Remington to try his hand at sheep farming. He bought two quarter-sections of land south of Peabody but sold them the next year after the attempt failed.

  • 'Jungle Book' to be in Hillsboro

    Tabor Theater will present Rudyard Kipling’s “The Jungle Book” Wednesday at Shari Flaming Center for the Arts at Tabor College. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner served by Pioneer College Caterers at 6 p.m. The show will start at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 and are available at Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce.

  • Free screening available

    A free developmental screening for children birth through 5 will be 3 to 5:30 p.m. March 5 in Marion. At the screening, development will be checked in the areas of: cognitive, speech and language, motor, and social/emotional. Vision and hearing will also be screened.

  • Attorney to speak on 'True crime'

    Harvey County Attorney David Yoder will be the featured speaker at the second spring session of Lifelong Learning at Tabor College. It will be 9:45 a.m. Friday in Richert Auditorium in the arts building.

  • Hillsboro Senior Center menu

  • CALENDAR:

    Calendar of events

SENIOR LIVING

  • Marion seniors pastime is flying

    For Marion seniors Skip Sieger and Don Hodson, flying is a brotherhood, and a means of relaxation. “It doesn’t really matter if you’re big for heights,” Hodson said. “It takes a lot of steady concentration to get your pilot’s license. Once you do it, you have to be on your game enough that it takes your mind off everything else.”

  • Staying active in retirement years boosts health

    Health experts recommend maintaining active lifestyles as people grow older. Some seniors choose to volunteer their time; others choose to continue working after reaching retirement age. Orville Pfeiffer of Marion became a volunteer at St. Luke Auxiliary Shoppe in September 2013, after helping to move the store location from 404 E. Main St. in Marion across the street to the former Duckwall’s location.

  • Students serenade seniors

    “Skidamarink a dink a dink, skidamarink a doo, I love you,” are familiar words of a song dear to the hearts of seniors who were serenaded Thursday at St. Luke Living Center and Marion Assisted Living. Kindergarten and second grade students from Marion Elementary School visited the seniors to croon and give them Valentines.

SCHOOL AND SPORTS

  • Hillsboro wraps up perfect week

    It took traveling a lot of miles in a three-day span in not so fantastic weather, but the Trojan basketball teams did something they’d yet to do this season; complete a perfect week. After picking up a pair of wins Tuesday at Hoisington, the Trojans traveled icy roads Friday to sweep the Lyons Lions.

  • Goessel loses two on senior night

    It was senior night at the Bluebird gym on Friday, but the competition was Berean Academy, with both teams posting excellent records. Both Goessel teams lost games to the visitors with the girls falling 50-30, and the boys 55-16 with sub-state beginning Monday.

  • Hillsboro trio advances to state wrestling meet

    One opponent that’s unbeatable is Mother Nature. She threw the Trojan wrestling team a curveball this weekend for the Fredonia regional that left them stranded far from home.

  • Goessel and Hillsboro school menus

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2019 Hoch Publishing

 

AD

 

BACK TO TOP