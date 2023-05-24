HEADLINES

  • Sunday morning beer sales approved

    Despite a dire warning and a strong rebuke from a lone dissenter, county commissioners voted 4-1 Monday to allow beer sales before noon on Sundays. The vote, commissioner Kent Becker said afterward, “showed a great deal of disrespect for the faith community.”

  • St. Luke goes out-of-county with drug contracts

    Without seeking board approval, St. Luke Hospital has expanded its program of drug rebate contracts from two in-county pharmacies to three mail-order or out-of-county pharmacy companies. Despite controversy over St. Luke’s contact with one of the in-county pharmacies, Marion’s Lanning Pharmacy, for services under the federal 340b program, chief executive Jeremy Ensey on Friday filed 18 new pharmacy contracts.

  • Bizarre fire call sends rescuers, cops to home

    A bizarre fire alarm in the middle of the night Friday morning brought Goessel, Hillsboro, and Peabody firefighters, along with an ambulance and two deputies, to a kitchen fire in the 300 block of Commercial St. in Goessel. Two teenage girls from the residence told dispatchers that an intoxicated and possibly suicidal woman with a history of sleepwalking had turned on a stove, causing a pan of food to catch fire.

  • Herington to get Kapaun honor

    Although Father Emil Kapaun grew up in Marion County and is buried at Pilsen, served by the Marion post office, the Herington post office will have the honor next week of having its building renamed the Captain Emil J. Kapaun Post Office Building. A dedication ceremony is planned for 1 p.m. Tuesday at 17 E. Main St. in Herington.

  • Drunken fight prompts multiple calls to police

    Marion police and the sheriff’s office responded numerous times Monday and Tuesday before and after a fight at a house behind D&J Liquor in Marion. Interim police chief Duane McCarty said his first encounter with Clifton Richmond, 108 N. Coble St., was after Victor Buckner had reported getting inappropriate texts and messages from Richmond. The texts were about Buckner’s wife.

  • Is this house fit for human habitation?

    A dilapidated house at 404 W. Santa Fe St. in Marion, without a front door and with dangling fascia, has a camper in the front yard and a tent east of the house. It’s difficult to tell where the residents, Shannon Allen and Twila Legg, are living.

OTHER NEWS

  • County backs off of hiring an engineer

    Marion County’s brief return to having an engineer supervise its road and bridge department appears to be coming to an end. Commissioners voted unanimously Monday to restructure the department so that it would be led, as commissioner Kent Becker put it, by “an administrative specialist with a working knowledge of road and bridges.”

  • Charity's pitch fails to score commitment

    County commissioners were noncommittal Monday when Marion County Core Community asked for a $50,000 contribution to help pay for its anti-poverty programs. Director Tracy Lowe said private contributions had been hurt by fundraising for other projects, including child care in Hillsboro and Florence and Sunflower Theatre renovation in Peabody.

  • Memorial weekend activities set

    Several area cemeteries are planning Memorial Day observances this year. Neither Lost Springs nor Marion will have a Memorial Day service this year. Burdick

  • Grand Prix to be single-day Sunday

    Florence Grand Prix motocross will be a Sunday-only event this weekend instead of a two-day event as originally planned. Mayor Bob Gayle said the city council approved use of city streets for the race only on Sunday, not Saturday, as originally planned by Flint Hills Bent Rims, which organizes the race.

  • Foundation honors volunteers, philanthropists

    Representatives of four county community foundations were recognized earlier this month during Central Kansas Community Foundation’s first Spring Soiree. The event at Sand Creek Event Center in Newton raised $24,000 and included dinner and music, a silent auction and recognition of area volunteers and philanthropists of the year.

  • Farmers market vouchers available

    Vouchers good for $50 in fresh fruits and vegetables sold by authorized farmers anywhere in the state will be available to low-income seniors in county. Single residents age 60 or older with gross income of $2,248 or less per month qualify. Income limits go up by roughly $793 for each additional person in a household.

  • Senator offers tribute to ex-mayor

    Among those reacting last week to the death of former Hillsboro mayor Delores Dalke was U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran. “I am saddened to hear of the passing of Delores Dalke,” he said in a statement. “For years she has been my friend and adviser on issues related to real estate and Hillsboro.

  • Moran recognizes fallen officers

    When Sen. Jerry Moran spoke on the Senate floor last week in honor of National Police Week and Kansas law enforcement officers who died in 2022, he recognized former Marion County Sheriff Rob Craft. Craft was one of four Kansas officers who died in 2022 “We honor the service and sacrifice of our nation’s fallen law enforcement officers, remember those who have departed and acknowledge and express our gratitude for the sacrifices all law enforcement officers make every day they wear the badge,” he said. “During this week, and really every other week of the year, we should and we do honor those we have lost and remember the families they left behind.”

  • 6 seek seats on hospital board Tuesday

    A field of at least six candidates for St. Luke Hospital board of directors will stand for election during the board’s annual meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the basement of St. Luke Clinic, 537 S. Freeborn St., Marion. The candidates have different reasons for running, but conflict over a federal prescription program is what brought forward three challengers.

  • 3rd state mental hospital may ease psychiatric strain

    Inpatient psychiatric services often are difficult to find. In Marion County, people with psychiatric symptoms typically are taken to St. Luke Hospital in Marion or Hillsboro Community Hospital in Hillsboro, where they are screened by a Prairie View counselor and referred to a state hospital if they need inpatient services.

  • Blood drive planned

    Blood donations will be accepted 1 to 6 p.m. June 12 in fellowship hall of Goessel Church, 109 S. Church St. Appointments are being accepted at (800) 733-2767. Photo IDs are required. Donors are being urged to drink plenty of water and eat before their appointments.

  • Warrior baseball state-bound

    The Marion Warriors baseball team rolled through Lyndon, Lebo, and Chase County to win its regional championship last week in Emporia and qualify for the state tournment this week. The Warriors beat Lyndon 3-0, Lebo 6-0, and Chase County 4-3, extending their winning streak to 15 in a row.

  • Trojans are upset winners: Surprisingly headed for state

    The Hillsboro Trojans upset the entire Class 2-1A regional bracket with a championship victory last week. The No. 7 seed Trojans upset No. 2 seed Remington 10-8 in Game 1.

  • Many qualify for state in track and field

    County track and field teams competed in regionals this past week in hopes of securing top-four finishes to advance to the state championship meet this week in Wichita. Hillsboro The Trojans will take nine athletes to state after an awe-inspiring performance at regionals.

  • Brothers reach Day 2 of State

    Noah and Levi Schrag,of Goessel made the cut Tuesday for Dav 2 of the Class 1A state competition at Emporia. Noah tied for third with a total score of 159 Monday and Tuesday. Levi finished tied for 18th with a total score of 180.

  • Vogt named all-state

    Led by Lauryn Vogt, Hillsboro Trojans swimmers who qualified for state tied for 11th as a team over the weekend in Topeka. Vogt became state champion in the 50 freestyle as well as winning third in the 100 butterfly. She was named to the all-state team for classes 1-5A.

