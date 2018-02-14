HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Dylan Wiens and Dakota Klein, members of "Think Twice," a student-led group, helped to organize the political forum Tuesday.
Migratory or not, a huge gaggle of Canada geese was spotted Monday standing on ice and swimming in open water at Marion County Lake. Some geese migrate in fall, winter, and spring. Others tend to stay in one area.
Abby Hannon connected on 6 three-pointers and scored a season-high 18 points Friday as the Goessel girls won the Wheat State League with an 84-13 victory over Peabody-Burns.
Ronnie Carlson feeds cattle on his farm east of Lincolnville. He and his two sons, Lucas and Eric, each have their own farms and buy their own cattle, but they often feed them together. The cattle-feeding operation is in addition to growing crops and installing conservation practices for themselves and others. Ronnie and his wife, Susan, will receive the Continuation Conservation Award Feb. 24 at the annual banquet of Marion County Conservation District.
