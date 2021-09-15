HEADLINES

  • 3 Tabor athletes arrested for marijuana

    Three Tabor College football players arrested at 3:34 a.m. Sunday on suspicion of possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia face undisclosed consequences from the college. “We are aware of the situation, and it will be handled internally through college policies,” communications specialist Adam Suderman said. “There will be no further comment on the matter.”

  • Should craft fairs lead to quarantine? County nurse cites rules recommending it as virus totals soar

    Events planned for Marion and Hillsboro this weekend are expected to draw hundreds, if not thousands of visitors. With COVID-19 diagnoses in the past month more than quadruple what they were last year, county health department administrator Diedre Serene is warning that arts and crafts fair visitors likely should quarantine after the fairs.

  • Theft probe crosses county lines

    When Dickinson County deputies caught two suspects allegedly stealing gasoline from tanks of cars at Simmons Towing and Auto Repair in Herington, they were quick to come to Marion with a search warrant. Two thieves were captured on video stealing gas between Sept. 1 and Saturday. The third time, deputies arrived in time to catch the alleged thieves in action.

  • County rejects paying for isolation dorm

    Tabor College is hoping to find funding for additional housing for students in quarantine or isolation because of COVID-19. County health administrator Diedre Serene said Monday she had been asked by the county emergency manager Randy Frank to write a health order to provide funding.

  • Misfortune doesn't stop Peabody Family Dollar

    A combination Family Dollar and Dollar Tree on 9th St. in Peabody finally opened at 6 p.m. Monday but not without difficulty. Poor Internet service wouldn’t support their registers. After installing an antenna on the roof, the store opened but on Tuesday lost power for two hours in the morning. Business remained steady as residents investigated the new store.

  • Changes planned for pond where worker drowned

    A safety committee of Hillsboro residents and its street superintendent are investigating a pond between Bomgaars and R and D Liquor Store where Kim Carlson drowned while mowing. City crews will mow the area for the month and a half remaining on Carlson’s contract.

OTHER NEWS

  • Herington's ex-chief, assistant charged

    A May 18 incident in Herington in which the police chief and assistant allegedly forced their way into a residence without a search warrant resulted Sept. 8 in criminal charges against both. Chief John V. Matula, 36, who resigned Friday, is charged in Dickinson County District Court with criminal damage to property for allegedly damaging doors, a deadbolt, and a camera belonging to Donna McCullough-Barta. He additionally is charged with trespass for entering the home.

  • Physician couple start at neighboring hospitals

    Free lunches, one at St. Luke Hospital on Monday and one at Hillsboro Community Hospital today, encouraged current and future patients to meet new physicians Ryan and Autumn Weir. Both Weirs were recruited out of Smoky Hill family medicine residency by a partnership between St. Luke and HCH. They started seeing patients Sept. 7 and will switch between working at the clinic and emergency room — him at St. Luke, her at HCH.

  • Small towns, Afghanistan top topics for senator

    The importance of sustaining rural economies and current events in Afghanistan were top subjects when Senator Jerry Moran talked Sept. 8 to Marion Kiwanis. Moran told the 20 people who came to hear him that his focus was on rural America and the small businesses that line main streets.

  • 4th grader takes first in statewide pedal tractor pull

    Charlotte Jo Silhan, 9, won first place in her age group at the Kansas State Fair pedal pull championships Sept. 12. Her total distance was 21 feet and four inches. Silhan’s classmate classmate, Kyle Epp, won first place for the 9-year-old boys.

  • 'Success Tour' seeks ideas to improve schools

    Nearly 50 people, including Marion High School students, participated Thursday in state education commission Randy Watson’s “Success Tour” at the Sports and Aquatic Center in Marion. The tour, with stops statewide, focuses on evaluating what education from kindergarten through 12th grade education lacks.

  • Cyclist to pedal for charity

    Marion resident Jason Hett is planning to ride 500 miles — the equivalent of 152 laps around Marion County Lake — for a second year and raise $1,000 this month for children’s cancer research fund as part of its 7th annual Great Cycle Challenge USA. Last year, Hett rode 406 miles around the city of Marion and Marion County Lake and rose more than $1,900.

  • CDDO to meet

    Directors of Harvey-Marion County Developmental Disability Organization will meet at 4 p.m. Monday at 500 N. Main St., Newton, and by video at https://harveymarioncddo.com/meetings.

DEATHS

  • James Kimbrough

    Private services for James Marvin Kimbrough Sr., 77, who died Sunday at Hillsboro Community Hospital, will be scheduled later. Born Sept. 18, 1943, in Henry County, Iowa, to Marvin and Marjorie (Simmons) Kimbrough, he is survived by children James Marvin Kimbrough Jr. of Washington, Brian James Kimbrough of Lehigh, and Lacey Bailey of Madison.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    David Branson

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    'Chuck' Bredemeier

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Donna Rosiere

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Mark Kottwitz

DOCKET

EXPLORE

  • What's a Kansas City pastor doing with a pastoral old building in Marion?

    “I’d never really been out there before, besides driving on I-35, until just a few years ago,” he said. “There’s beautiful natural preserves not that far from Kansas City.” To indulge his interest, he and his wife bought 210 E Main St. in Marion when it went on the market in 2019.

  • Most fall events resume, but one will wait until next year

    “I am sure people are upset,” council member Cristina Brooks Peterson said. “I have had people come up to me and say, ‘Are you kidding me? Well, you know, it is what it is.” Peterson will miss it but admits she cannot take it on by herself.

  • An artfully crafty weekend: Thousands expected in Hillsboro

    This will be the festival’s 52nd year. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. Dana Friesen, a craft fair regular who owns Graphic Tee in Newton, said she looked forward to setting up her booth again. For Friesen and her husband, the fair has a dual draw.

  • Marion show expands to 2 days

    How the expanded two-day event turns out will affect whether next year’s festival also will be two days, coordinator Margo Yates said. “The first time you try something, who knows?” she said. “But I’m hoping it will turn out.”

  • County lake fishes around for ways to spice up fall weekends

    First will be a crappie tournament Sept. 18. The county lake’s annual chili cook-off will be 11:30 a.m. to 2:20 p.m. Oct. 2. A car show is planned during the cook-off.

  • Old Settlers to honor 200th anniversary of Santa Fe Trail

    The 110th annual event will feature, as always, a parade on Main St., games, and a meal in Central Park, as well as many class reunions. Featured classes include those holding fifth, 10th, 15th, 20th, 25th, 30th, 35th, 40th, 45th, 50th, 55th, and 60th anniversaries.

  • Forgotten trail outpost dates to time of Quantrill's Raiders

    It got its name because the nearby creek is six miles west of Diamond Spring Station. Six-mile Creek station was established in 1863 after Dick Yeager and his men, members of Quantrill’s Raiders, pro-confederate guerillas who made many forays into the new free state of Kansas, destroyed the station at Diamond Spring.

  • Pilsen gets ready for Kapaun homecoming

    Preparations for the homecoming of its native son have the normally sleepy village of Pilsen bustling. Residents of the small town have pulled together as they get ready to welcome Father Emil Kapaun home.

  • Florence neighborhood bar now serving food

    Patrons catching a buzz at Fuzzy’s Place can get some grub to go with it. The Florence watering hole now has a menu of burgers, fries and other food to go with an evening of games and live music.

  • Safety first for park stage's new roof

    The roof, a project of Marion Advancement Campaign, was announced in May. The original plan was to have the project completed before Old Settlers Day on Sept. 25. MAC member Gene Winkler said that after the roof was built, it was decided its 6-by-6-inch support posts needed additional support to hold up the roof.

  • Town, harvest to be celebrated

    Ginger Whitney, who has managed the festival for all four years, said past winning designs for its annual scarecrow contest included Wizard of Oz, Harry Potter, patriotic, and Peabody-Burns Warriors themes. “People get really creative. It’s pretty amazing what they come up with,” she said.

  • Street dance planned

    Main St. in Marion will be closed from 6 to 11 p.m. Oct. 30 for trick-or-treating followed by a street dance, with music by Trent Crisswell. Organizer Johsie Reid, owner of JR Hatters Mercantile, 308 E. Main St., set the date based on when a band was available and when other events did not conflict.

OPINION

  • Learning to be a real conservative

    Republican leaders are absolutely right to object that last week’s proclamation by President Biden forcing many to become vaccinated against COVID-19 infringes on personal liberty. But unless the Grand Old Party wants to go the way of the Grand Old Dinosaurs, it has to go a step further and understand that the proclamation, like the most famous one ever issued by a Republican president, was the right thing to do even if it stretched legality.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Three cheers for labor

PEOPLE

  • Cards sought for 90th birthday

    The family of Tillie Schafers is requesting a card shower to help her celebrate her 90th birthday Sept. 22. Cards are being accepted at 100 S. Freeborn St., Marion KS 66861.

  • Christian concert tonight

    Christian singer Mark Schultz will perform at 7 p.m. today at Marion’s Performing Arts Center. Schultz, originally from Colby, was one of the top Christian performers during the 1990s, Marion Christian Church pastor Carl Helm said. He was scheduled to perform here in 2020, but that performance was canceled because of COVID-19.

  • Club elects officers

    New officers were elected and installed at the first meeting of the Twentieth Century Club Sept. 7 at the Hannaford cabin at Marion County Lake. Becky Summerville is president; Belinda Skiles, vice president; Debbie Bowman, recording secretary; Jami Mayfield, treasurer; and Carol Laue, corresponding secretary.

  • New book for story walk

    Pages from “The Giraffe Who Found Its Spots,” an illustrated children’s story about learning to be yourself after trying to fit in, will be featured in September’s downtown story walk by Marion City Library. The book starts in the windows of the Brookens and Robson law office, continues west in windows along the south side of Main St. before crossing the street and continuing to the east in windows on the north side of the street, ending at CB Baked Goods.

  • Center thanks volunteers

    Bill Goentzel grilled hamburgers, Becky Hogue decorated the dining area, and Pam Byer brought produce from the community garden to Marion Senior Center this summer. Upcoming events include a meeting Friday of the board of Senior Citizens of Marion County, a program after lunch Sept. 20 by Kevin and Bev Jennison on their trip to Switzerland, a visit Oct. 12 from veteran representative Thomas Innis, and the annual county senior citizens meeting Oct. 21 with cowboy poet Jim Hoy as speaker. Reservations are required.

  • Senior center menus

  • MEMORIES:

    10, 25, 40, 55, 70, 100, 140 years ago

SPORTS

  • Football off to a winning start

    Marion County football is off to a winning start. Four of its five teams won games at home Friday night.

  • Marion finishes 4-1 at Centre Invitational

    Volleyball teams from all five of the county’s school districts played at area tournaments Saturday. Marion and Centre competed at Centre’s invitational, Hilllsboro was on the road at Southeast of Saline, and Peabody-Burns and Goessel were at home.

MORE…

