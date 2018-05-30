HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Color guard members David Herbel and Bob Dalke stand in formation as Hillsboro Mayor Lou Thurston delivers Color guard members David Herbel and Bob Dalke stand in formation as Hillsboro Mayor Lou Thurston delivers



Eastbound drivers on US -56 at Hillsboro had an opportunity Sunday evening to see a windrippled Eastbound drivers on US -56 at Hillsboro had an opportunity Sunday evening to see a windrippled



Trojan junior Wes Shaw winds up for a meet-record shot put heave of 60 feet 11 3/4 inches at the state track meet in Wichita. Setting a new Class 2A record, Shaw's throw was best in all classes by nearly three feet or more. Trojan junior Wes Shaw winds up for a meet-record shot put heave of 60 feet 11 3/4 inches at the state track meet in Wichita. Setting a new Class 2A record, Shaw's throw was best in all classes by nearly three feet or more.