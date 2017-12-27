HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Peabody firefighter Jeremy Sears directs water at the roof of Del and Linda Eden's home. Peabody firefighter Jeremy Sears directs water at the roof of Del and Linda Eden's home.



Niqole Phillips, 18, works the cash register at Carlsons' Grocery in Marion. The teen-ager started working there in June 2015 and now has returned as a full-time employee. Niqole Phillips, 18, works the cash register at Carlsons' Grocery in Marion. The teen-ager started working there in June 2015 and now has returned as a full-time employee.



Workout equipment waits for users at Diamond H Fitness in Marion. Workout equipment waits for users at Diamond H Fitness in Marion.