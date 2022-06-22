HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Strong southerly winds push wheat dust ahead of a combine Monday evening north of Tampa.



A crowd of people partake of a fish and mountain oyster picnic Saturday at Florence's Harvey House museum.



The first few bikers Wednesday enter Hillsboro on their Bike Across Kansas tour of the state.