Hillsboro Elementary students gathered outside the school Thursday to watch Principal Evan Yoder shear a sheep from the confines of the hen house. They laughed as Yoder set the sheep on its butt to begin the shearing process and were transfixed as the animal's thick wool coat came off. The biggest laugh came after the animal, looking sleek and trim, was put back on its feet and started urinating in front of everybody. Yoder used the occasion to provide general information about sheep.