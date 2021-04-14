HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



A flowering crabapple tree blossoms Monday afternoon at Marion Reservoir. Warmer weather has coaxed flowering trees of all sorts into bloom.



A Centre High student warms up in the long jump at Marion Relays Friday. The boys failed to score at the meet but Centre's Alyssa Espinoza was 3rd in triple jump and Carly Deines was 3rd in long jump with Lili Espinoza snagging 6th.



Ready to spit or stomp at any predator, or perhaps kiss a human visitor, llamas stand guard over sheep at Carol Duerksen and Maynard Knepp's ranch near Goessel.