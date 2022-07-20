HEADLINES

  • 1,000 doses of meth seized; Hillsboro cops nab 2 from Wichita in traffic stop

    Two Wichita residents, one of them formerly from Hillsboro, were arrested early Monday in Hillsboro with more than 100 grams of methamphetamine, enough for nearly 1,000 doses. “It’s a pretty significant amount of drugs,” Assistant Police Chief Randy Brazil said.

  • Fair begins with some serious horsing around

    Kaylie Morrison, 9, a member of Marion’s Happy Hustlers 4-H club, showed her talent on her 8-year-old quarter horse, Tae, Sunday at a horse show that opened this week’s Marion County Fair. Kaylie has had Tae three months. She competed in all events except halter.

  • Targeted EMS chief resigns

    The county is in need of a new emergency medical service director after the resignation Friday of department head Travis Parmley. Parmley’s resignation was effective immediately. Paramedic Chuck Kenney was appointed interim director. Parmley will remain with the department during a 30-day transition period.

  • Home, sweet silo; Old granery becoming new B&B

    Marion residents Gerald and Jan Wiens are renovating an old stave silo as an alternative — or overflow — location to their existing Airbnb Paw Print Cabin at rural Elmdale. Wiens has summer help from grandsons Jack Schneider and Carter Wiens and from Christian Pedersen. Although work began a year ago and was done in bits and pieces, this summer the workers are on a push to get the job done.

  • It's open season on closed roads

    Tired of people driving down roads closed for construction, county engineer Brice Goebel asked county commissioners Monday to raise fines for driving around a “road closed” sign to $500. He also suggested that $100 of the fine be given to whichever law enforcement officer wrote the ticket.

  • Time stands still at courthouse

    It’s not known yet what it will cost to repair the courthouse’s 114-year-old clock, but a clock repair company has been summoned from Manhattan to diagnose the problem. County clerk Tina Spencer contacted the company, which has worked on the clock in the past.

OTHER NEWS

  • 'Patriots' discuss conspiracy, gun rights

    Nearly three dozen people — county commissioner Kent Becker among them — turned out Sunday to hear about a “one world” threat posed by “woke” ideology and about how to persuade others to oppose restrictions on firearms. In a meeting advertised on the City of Marion’s electronic sign, Marion County Patriots for Liberty, originally a pro-Donald Trump group led by county Republican chairman Rose Davidson, also discussed voting for the proposed “Value Them Both” constitutional amendment to “save babies’ lives.”

  • Dems hear about courts

    Retired judge Michael Powers talked about how judges are selected and proposed changes to the process when Marion County Democrats met July 9 in Florentine Masonic Hall. Agenda items included working at the state fair, a new social media page, contributions to candidates, and a group reorganization meeting after the primary or general election.

  • Peabody Legion needs help for town tradition

    For 29 years, an Avenue of Flags has waved at Peabody’s Prairie Lawn Cemetery during Memorial Day weekend. This year, 122 of the 231 flags were destroyed by high winds and hail. They need to be replaced before next Memorial Day.

  • Doggone appeal dismissed

    A Peabody woman who appealed a Jan. 12 municipal court ruling that she pay a $265 fine for having two dogs at large has reached an agreement with the city and dismissed her appeal. Terri Tucker, who filed her appeal Jan. 19, dismissed it July 13, the same day it was scheduled to be heard in district court.

  • Legislator's house burns

    John Barker, 70th District state representative campaigning for another term, faced a setback Friday morning when his Abilene home caught fire. “April and I had just gotten up when my neighbor rang the doorbell and said, ‘You’ve got a fire,’” Barker said. “April ran outside, and I stayed to call the fire department.”

  • New Tabor dorm gets $750,000 grant

    Tabor College’s $5.55 million new residence hall last week received a $750,000 grant from Sunderland Foundation, a Kansas City charity funded by heirs to the Ash Grove Cement Co. It was Tabor’s eighth grant from Sunderland. Previous grants helped pay for the Shari Flaming Center for the Arts, Shari Flaming Welcome Center, and the townhouses of Hiebert, Loewen, and Wiebe Halls.

  • Blood drive planned at Goessel

    A blood drive is planned from 1 to 6 p.m. Aug. 1 at Goessel Church. Appointments are being accepted at (800) 733-7767 and http://redcrossblood.org. Some paperwork can be filled out in advance on the day of donation at http://redcrossblood.org/rapidpass.

  • Lake buildings spiffed up

    The county lake hall, bathrooms and shower facility, and office recently were spiffed up with brighter lighting and a fresh coat of paint. Lake visitors are noticing the improvements and telling lake superintendent Isaac Hett how much better things look.

  • Courthouse also gets improvements

    The courthouse will have a cleaner exterior and safer entryways now that a Fort Scott company has finished restoration of portions of the west and north sides. Leland Hull, foreman for Mid- Continental Restoration, said he was impressed with the workmanship that went into the courthouse in 1906.

VOTER GUIDE

  • How views of legislative candidates differ

    Although incumbent State Rep. John Barker and challenger Scott Hill seem to share many views, the Record’s exclusive 1½-hour recorded interviews with each of them reveal numerous differences. Here, as a guide to voters, are some of the key differences between the two candidates in the Republican legislative race in northern Marion and Dickinson Counties — a race that, before its conclusion, is likely to see well more than $100,000 in campaign expenditures:

DEATHS

  • Everett Brooks

    Delayed services for longtime Peabody resident Everett J. Brooks, 76, who died Nov. 15 at Schowalter Villa in Hesston, will be 5 p.m. July 29 at First Christan Church in Peabody. Born Nov. 25, 1944, to Everett Brooks Sr. and Pearl Brooks, he was married to Bonnie Irene Bybee, who died in 1989, for many years and later was married to Barbara Finch for 18 years.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Dorothy Kolle

DOCKET

OPINION

  • A vote for staying informed

    Before college athletics became the equivalent of the mergers and acquisitions pit of a stock exchange’s trading floor, fans of particular teams faced a dilemma. Who should a good KU basketball fan — and all of them are, of course, good — root for when hated rivals K-State and Mizzou play each other? Would it be too much to cheer for a scoreless tie?

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Repeatable old tales

  • LETTER TO THE EDITOR:

    Issue isn't as it seems, Bar Trump

PEOPLE

  • Pioneer Bluffs to celebrate cowhands

    Pioneer Bluffs, a mile north of Matfield Green on K-177, will celebrate National Day of the Cowboy with events from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Included with be a 1 p.m. talk by Mariah Louderback of Kansas Department of Agriculture about the history and purpose of brands.

  • Weekend events planned for Peabody

    Friday will feature a Christmas in July ladies night of bingo at Peabody American Legion. Christmas shirts and white elephant gifts wrapped in Christmas paper are encouraged. Brian Mosiman’s weiner cart will be available 5 to 8 p.m. Bingo will start at 6.

  • Olson family gathers for reunion

    Twenty-eight descendants of Nees and Cora Penland Olsen attended an Olsen family reunion July 12 at Marion Senior Center. Alan Steele was master of ceremonies. Posters and photos by Marlin and Nancy Miller of Wichita were displayed.

  • College degrees and honors

  • Senior centers menus

  • MEMORIES:

    15, 30, 45, 60, 80, 105, 135 years ago

MORE…

