HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Strong southerly winds push wheat dust ahead of a combine Monday evening north of Tampa.
A crowd of people partake of a fish and mountain oyster picnic Saturday at Florence's Harvey House museum.
The first few bikers Wednesday enter Hillsboro on their Bike Across Kansas tour of the state.
A cheerful hollyhock is hoping to attract a nearby bumble bee in the early morning sun Tuesday near Tampa. Hollyhocks are a perennial with a long blooming season from mid-summer until early fall and range in color from white to deep burgundy.
Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2022 Hoch Publishing