Claudia Fox of Topeka plays fiddle Saturday during Camp and Jam, this year's replacement for Bluegrass at the Lake. Seventy people turned out to listen to whoever volunteered to perform Friday and Saturday at the county lake. Fox, who this year ended a several year hiatus from the fiddle, was out to prove she could still play.
Jex Addition resident Lucille Bitner calls her street "Lake Grant" because of how much it floods. Nearly all street work has been delayed until 2021.
Zach Hudlin poses with his police car in front of Marion's City Building. He is the third generation in his family to become a law officer.
After a year of work and delays, Marion County resident Duane Kirkpatrick is confident his sewer pond will be finished by next month. There has been enough recent precipitation that the lagoon will have to be drained before work can continue.
