HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



A bull stands its ground on Cow Camp Ranch's feedlot. A bull stands its ground on Cow Camp Ranch's feedlot.



Jacob Hagewood, 30, slips away from a tackler during Friday's win over Peabody-Burns. Hagewood scored four touchdowns for the Bluebirds - two receiving and two rushing. The win raises Goessel to 5-2 on the season. Jacob Hagewood, 30, slips away from a tackler during Friday's win over Peabody-Burns. Hagewood scored four touchdowns for the Bluebirds - two receiving and two rushing. The win raises Goessel to 5-2 on the season.



Hillsboro players Jessica Saunders, left, and D'Myia Cox combine for a block at Saturday's home volleyball tournament. Hillsboro players Jessica Saunders, left, and D'Myia Cox combine for a block at Saturday's home volleyball tournament.