A worker from Vogt's Construction maneuvers a Bobcat to move dirt last week at the site of Tabor College's to-be-completed Shari Flaming Welcome Center.



Goessel senior Jacob Hagewood, 12, finds his path blocked by defenders and slings the ball to a teammate in Tuesday's win with Elyria Christian. Hagewood is averaging eight points a game, helping Goessel to second place in Wheat State League play with four league games to play.



A flock of geese takes off after resting at a pond along 190th Rd. between Marion and Hillsboro.