HEADLINES

  • Mysterious injuries, blood trail probed

    Hillsboro police still are trying to get to the bottom of a bizarre incident a week ago. At 10:40 p.m. June 15, police and an ambulance were called to Casey’s General Store for a report of an uncooperative and intoxicated woman badly bleeding from her upper arm. She had left the store on foot.

  • Investigator feared drug exposure

    Hillsboro police officer John Huebert thought he might have been exposed to fentanyl Saturday while testing a substance seized from a Hillsboro home and went to an ambulance station to be monitored. Hillsboro Police Chief Jessey Hiebert said all turned out well, and Huebert had no ill effects, despite his having felt “funny” after he field tested powdered substance at the police station.

  • Harvest steams ahead

    Wheat harvest is running full-throttle in the county with loaded trucks waiting in line to deliver their golden grain to elevators. Dick Tippin, grain coordinator at Cooperative Grain in Hillsboro, said farmers started delivering wheat to the elevator a week ago. Business was especially busy after the weekend.

  • Gimme a brake: Not setting 1 leads to 2 accidents

    A 1995 Ford F-150, possibly left without its parking brake engaged, was the cause of two accidents Thursday — one injuring its owner and the other damaging a fence. Police Chief Clinton Jeffrey said Chester A. Brown, 78, was gassing up his pickup at Casey’s General Store in Marion at 12:45 p.m. when the pickup started rolling down a slope toward an alley.

  • Tour bus driver faces 3rd DUI

    A tour bus driver was arrested Thursday morning after a deputy saw him drive onto the shoulder of US-77 while passing a loaded gasoline truck, then drive onto the right shoulder when coming back into the northbound driving lane. Deputy Joel Womochil was monitoring Bicycling Across Kansas riders at 190th Rd. and US-77 as they pedaled toward the roundabout just outside Marion when a Village Tours bus passed a loaded Groendyke Transport truck.

  • Task force to seek ambulance solution

    Ongoing contention over county ambulances’ service transferring of patients to larger hospitals soon may be ironed out. A committee of two medical providers, two commissioners, St. Luke Hospital chief executive Jeremy Ensey, and emergency medical services director Travis Parmley will sit down to discuss the matter within a week, commission chairman David Mueller said Monday.

  • Half of runs are transfers

    Nearly half of all ambulance runs in Marion County involve transfers from one health care institution to another. That trend and others were uncovered in detailed analysis by the Record of emergency dispatches since May 1.

OTHER NEWS

  • Florence preserving its hometown heritage

    When Bob Gayle moved away from Florence in 1978, he never thought he’d return. He came back 33 years later, to make things in his hometown better. Over the years he was away working as a diesel mechanic, returning to Florence made him sad. Ultimately, someone needed to make things better. That’s why he decided to return.

  • New way to treat for algae sought

    Hillsboro is exploring its options for a new water treatment system that would better deal with blue-green algae toxins from Marion Reservoir. The city has received quotes for a chlorine dioxide injection system, city administrator Matt Stiles told city council members Tuesday. The system would treat organic iron and manganese caused by the algae.

  • Biking Across Kansas includes resting at Hillsboro

    Last week’s muggy heat and near triple digit temperatures made for a grueling bicycle ride from Hutchinson, but more than 600 riders, some coming from other states to be part of Biking Across Kansas’ cross-state tour, made it to Hillsboro soaked with sweat and exhausted. Many bikers took advantage of sleeping areas at Hillsboro High School. Some rested on bedrolls and sleeping mats in the school’s air conditioned auditorium. Others rested in the non-air conditioned gymnasium, and yet others laid down to rest in a hallway.

  • Speeding leads to drug arrest

    A man pulled over for speeding on US-56 and arrested on suspicion of three drug charges spent only two hours in jail before posting a $10,000 surety bond Tuesday morning. Joshua A. Bradley, 37, was driving a 2006 Toyota Highlander registered to someone else when police officer Aaron Slater pulled him over for speeding, Police Chief Clinton Jeffrey said.

AUTO

  • How to relieve pain at the pump

    Everyone who drives is feeling pain at the pump, but steps can be taken to make pricey gasoline go as far as possible. Properly inflated tires make a difference in fuel economy, according to Barry Allen, owner of Webster Auto Service in Marion.

DEATHS

  • Richard Dirks

    Services for Richard Dale Dirks, 83, Hillsboro, who died June 15 at Salem Home, were Saturday at Durham Baptist Church. Born Jan. 24, 1939, in Hillsboro to Irvin and Margaret (Unruh) Dirks, he married Kathy Hall on Oct. 27, 1990, in McPherson.

  • Marcella Ediger

    Services for Marcella Mae (Buller) Ediger, 99, Hillsboro, who died Dec. 25, will be 4 p.m. Saturday at First Mennonite Church, Hillsboro. Born Nov. 4, 1922, in Goessel to Peter and Marie Buller, she grew up near Lehigh, married Paul Ediger on Aug. 12, 1947, and for 21 years was bookkeeper at Salem Hospital in Hillsboro.

  • Dorothy Kohls

    Services for former resident Dorothy A. Kohls, 99, who died June 15 in Salina, will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Ryan Mortuary, Salina. Inurnment will be in Elk Cemetery in Chase County. Born June 18, 1922, in Pawnee, Oklahoma, to Stuart and Beulah (Buford) Lucas, she married Alfred A. Kohls and the couple lived in Chase and Marion Counties for 50 years before moving to Salina in 1990 for her husband’s dialysis treatments.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Kenneth Schmidt

DOCKET

OPINION

  • It takes more than a hiss for economy to purr

    The meek won’t inherit the Earth. Cats will — if they haven’t already. Seemingly the most adaptable of creatures, they rarely see glasses as half full or half empty. They’re merely places where paws can be dipped, tastes can be lapped up, and, if the spirit moves, gentle nudges can create ample attention by forcing humans to cry over spilt milk — or whatever else the glasses happen to contain. Cats don’t hang their heads in shame in the manner of the humans they own or the distant canine cousins they often quarrel with. Admonish them and they adapt. If you don’t want them shedding fur on living room chairs, they’ll be happy to do so on your bedroom pillows instead. And if they wear out their welcome there, they’ll calmly sit, nose in corner, like a kid on time-out, making you feel guilty for depriving them of a throne room appropriate to their regal nature.

  • Of boxes spammed and oxen gored

    We’re all sick of junk mail and spam — and equally sick of big-tech companies plundering our rights by deciding what we do and don’t see online and on social media. Many of us have pleaded for years for someone do something about it. Now, a cadre of congressmen has — but only because it involves political messages they send.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Taking a hand and opening a mind

  • CORRECTIONS:

    High-speed chase

  • LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

    Legislator replies

PEOPLE

  • Banker honored for 50 years

    Marion National Bank president Don Noller has been in the banking field 50 years — since he began working for his banker father while still in high school. The milestone earned him a spot in the 50 Year Club.

  • Republicans plan candidate forum

    Republican candidates other than precinct committeemen and women on the Aug. 2 primary ballot are being invited to speak and answer questions at a party forum at 7 p.m. July 6 at Marion County Lake hall. Which candidates plan to attend has not been released by county chairman Rose Davidson.

  • Juggler to perform

    Comedian and juggler Brian Wendling will perform at 10 a.m. June 29 at Marion Community Center. His performance, sponsored by Marion City Library, will be free to all ages. More information is available from the library at (620) 382-2442.

  • Library offers plush stuff for kids to do

    July 1 is deadline to reserve a $10 dolphin, seahorse, shark, or turtle for kids to transform into plush stuffed animals at 7 p.m. July 13 at Marion City Library. Kids will stuff the fabric forms with fluff, insert a rainbow wishing star, and obtain “birth certificates” for their creations.

  • College degrees and honors

  • Senior centers menus

  • MEMORIES:

    15, 30, 45, 60, 75, 105, 135 years ago

MORE…

© 2022 Hoch Publishing

 

 

 

