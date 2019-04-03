HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Marion County firefighters fan out to walk the ground searching for remaining hot spots after a wildland fire.



Hillsboro kindergartners speak with Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, via Skype during class March 27. Marshall made an appearance from Washington, D.C., leading a virtual tour, and fielding questions from students.



City streets will soon be inviting to people going from door to door with offers. Some will be legitimate and others could be scam artists. Treating these callers with caution can prevent problems later, and city police don't mind helping sort out who's who when residents are uneasy about someone ringing their doorbell.