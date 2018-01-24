HEADLINES

  • Man arrested in elder identity theft

    A Hillsboro man is charged with identity theft and identity fraud in connection to similar crimes against an elderly woman alleged to have been committed by his associate. Conan Glickman, 47, was taken into custody Jan. 16 on one count each of identity theft and identity fraud, and released the same day on a $20,000 surety bond.

  • Funding a go for H2O

    Hillsboro city council members made quick work of a short agenda Tuesday, taking 45 minutes to make decisions on purchase of a mower, funding for a skid loader, service for manholes, and funding for water line replacement. A planned $3.1 million water line replacement in several areas of Hillsboro will be financed with a 20-year, 2.15 percent interest loan from Kansas Department of Health and Environment. Annual payments on the loan will be $192,003.

  • County pay to be reviewed again

    The schedule and scheme of employee pay raises could change after county commissioners agreed Monday to conduct a salary survey to determine what similar counties pay for comparable jobs. The most recent salary survey was four years ago, when a consultant said wages were nearly nine percent less than market peers and it would take $189,000 to put recommended pay increases into place.

  • Woman dies from apartment fire injuries

    A Peabody woman is dead from injuries sustained in a fire Thursday at Indian Guide Terrace Apartments. Resident Susan Markham’s condition was described as “code red,” indicating possible life-threatening injuries, when Peabody ambulance raced her to Via Christi – St. Francis Hospital Regional Burn Center in Wichita. Markham died Sunday at the hospital.

  • Son takes Native Turkey Red wheat to Minnesota

    After Ben Penner and his wife moved to southern Minnesota in 2010, it seemed natural for him to rent a few acres and start a farming enterprise. The 1993 high school graduate grew up on a farm south of Hillsboro. Agriculture, and more specifically, wheat, was in his blood. He rented 32 acres and decided to certify the land as organic and use it to produce organic grains that could be sold as grain or processed into flour. He said the organic niche gave him an opportunity to succeed with farming on limited acres.

  • Commissioner returns bonus

    One county commissioner, taken aback that commissioners were included among full-time employees who got holiday bonuses, returned the check. Bonus checks are ordinarily handed out at a Christmas luncheon, which last month was held Dec. 29. Commission chairman Dianne Novak wasn’t at the luncheon, so her check was mailed to her.

  • Opaa, it's here to stay

    Compliments and complaints vie for supremacy regarding the contracted company that provides breakfasts and lunches at Marion, Peabody-Burns, and Centre schools, but it appears that it is here to stay. Opaa Food Management, a large company headquartered in Missouri, makes food purchases and employs cooks who prepare the food. Schools make payments for meals served.

  • Corn stalks extend grazing season for cows

    In an effort to cut down on expenses of maintaining a cowherd, David Rziha of Tampa has been grazing his cows on corn stalks since November. Throughout the past three cold spells, even when snow covered the ground and temperatures hovered at 10 degrees or so, cattle could be seen roaming around and eating residue left in harvested fields west of Lincolnville.

  • Elevator to open only at harvest times

    For one member of Mid-Kansas Cooperative at Florence, the recently announced switch to seasonal hours did not come as a surprise. “I’ve known about the impending change for two or three months,” Chuck DeForest said. “We’ll have to get cattle supplies somewhere else, Peabody, Burns, or Marion.”

  • Commerce Department throws $600,000 into Goessel pot for wastewater upgrades

    Goessel is launching an ambitious project to improve city sewer service. “We are relining pretty much all of the sewer lines due to the excess of water that’s getting into them from rainfall,” city clerk Jennifer Whitehead said. “We’re also doing some work at the lagoon ponds. They need cleaned out — they have a lot of sludge — and some piping work.”

  • WIC program to get easier to use

    A program that provides supplemental nutrition and health information for women, infants and preschool children will be more convenient in April. Instead of monthly paper vouchers that tells them which food items they are allotted, WIC clients will soon access food benefits with a debit card.

  • Lower power bills might come for some

    Westar Energy electric customers may see lower rates soon, but Marion or Hillsboro electric customers won’t directly benefit from the company’s decreased tax bill. The federal tax cuts and jobs act of 2017 will reduce corporate tax rates from 35 to 21 percent. Westar estimates it will see reduced costs of $65 million or more from the tax cut.

  • Reynolds has huge passion for cars

    While many Peabody residents will be appreciative of a mechanic in town since the loss of Peabody Farm Services operated by Dick Alcorn, opening Pro-Source Automotive in the same location means more than just the restoration of a new local business for new owner Rick Reynolds. “I’ve always had a huge passion for cars, and I want to keep Peabody going,” said Reynolds, who also serves on the Peabody City Council. “But one of the main things is to try to teach my 13-year-old son what I know and set him up for a positive future.”

  • Heater problems in cold weather go beyond comfort

    There’s been an uptick in business lately at Webster Auto Repair in Marion that’s inversely related to the downturn in temperatures: heater problems. “When it starts getting this cold, problems start showing up fast,” owner Barry Allen said.

  • Rita Brady

    Services for former homemaker Rita Rae Brady, 82, who died Thursday at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kansas, were Tuesday at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Newton. Interment was at Prairie Lawn Cemetery, Peabody. Born Dec. 16, 1935, to Ray and Grace (Jackson) Talcott in Hardesty, Oklahoma, she married Robert “Bob” Brady on Aug. 15, 1982, at Newton.

  • Gordon Malin

    Services are pending for former entrepreneur Gordon Malin, 82, who died Friday in Marion. He was born Sept. 21, 1935, to Arthur and Helen (Jost) Malin in Peabody.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Robert Hanes

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Barbara Hodges

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Mary Lou Kroupa

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    RIchard Mosier

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Sarah Saenz

  • R.I.P. Big Bird, the peacock sent from God

    The legend of Big Bird, a peacock who wandered onto a sheep farm outside of Peabody more than a decade ago, has come to an end. The suspected culprit? A racoon. The first sightings of Big Bird began more than 15 years ago by Peabody residents Gary and Marilyn Jones, owners and operators of the long standing sheep farm and bed and breakfast located south of Peabody.

  • New scholarship available for county nursing students

    Rhonda Rath Brenzikofer’s nursing career spanned more than 30 years. Before that, she was a nurse’s aide. She loved caring for patients and wanted to become a licensed professional nurse.

  • Sunday reception to mark Bentz 100th

    Family and friends of Frieda Bentz of Tampa will celebrate her 100th birthday with a come-and-go open house from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday in the basement of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Tampa. Bentz was born Jan. 27, 1918, on a farm north of Tampa and is a lifelong area resident.

  • Cards requested for Richmond

    The family of Violet Franta Richmond requests a card shower to celebrate her 80th birthday. She was born on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 1938, in Lincolnville.

  • Epperson to celebrate 80th birthday with cards

    The family of Bertha Epperson of Marion requests a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday Jan. 25. Born Jan. 25, 1938, Bertha Bentman married Fred Epperson on March 5, 1954, in Frankfort. They moved to Marion in 1989.

  • Trojans place high at home tourney

    For 26 years, the Holcomb Longhorns haven’t been a favorite opponent for Hillsboro High School basketball teams. Meeting both Longhorn teams was inevitable Saturday in the final day of the 2018 Trojan Classic.

  • Trojan wrestlers finish 14th

    Of the tough tournaments the Trojan wrestling team faces during the regular season, the Eureka Invitational is arguably one of the two toughest. Behind a trio of medal winners, the Trojans took 14th out of 22 schools, scoring 43 points.

  • Goessel boys win at Burrton

    In a weather-delayed game, Goessel faced Little River on Wednesday at the Burrton Tournament. Getting off to a slow start, the Bluebirds managed just 5 points in the first quarter, trailing 12-5. Things did not get much better in the second period as Goessel fell behind 26-13. The Bluebird offense picked up in the third quarter, but so did Little River point production and the Bluebirds slipped further behind at the break, 49-26. The non-league contest ended with the Redskins winning 60-39.

  • HHS ensemble to perform Monday

    Solos, duets, and large group numbers performed by Hillsboro High School’s select vocal ensemble Spirit-N-Celebration await attendees at the annual SNC Night concert at 7 p.m. Monday in the high school auditorium. Selections featured at the concert will include “All Shook Up,” “Let’s Hear It For the Boy,” and “Waving Through the Window” from the Tony Award-winning musical, “Dear Evan Hansen.”

  • Newton symphony in concert Saturday at Tabor

    Classical music will fill the air Saturday as Newton Mid-Kansas Symphony Orchestra performs a winter classics concert at Tabor College. The 4 p.m. performance in Richert Auditorium will be the first guest performance in the new Sheri Flaming Center for the Arts.

  • Couponing 101 class to be Feb. 3

    Using coupons to save money and benefit the community will be explored in a class at 10 a.m. Feb. 3 in the East room at Hillsboro City Hall. Participants will learn tips about paper and paperless coupons, rebate apps, loyalty and rewards programs, and more, with an eye toward positive influences purchases can have on the community.

  • Frostbite run is Feb. 4

    Postponed due to bitter cold temperatures and wind chill, Frostbite 4-Mile Fun Run organizers will give it another try at 2 p.m. Feb. 4, beginning and ending at Memorial Park in Hillsboro. The entry fee is $15. Registration forms are available at Hillsboro City Hall. Walk-up entries will be accepted.

