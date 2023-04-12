HEADLINES

  • Search ends in shotgun suicide

    A 65-year-old Marion man fatally shot himself Monday morning while law enforcement officers were conducting a search in a felony investigation. County attorney Joel Ensey refused to release information Tuesday about the nature of the case against Charles Park, which has been ongoing.

  • Rescued 'silver alert' driver dies

    David Sawdy, found April 1 near Wagon Wheel and 90th Rds. after an extensive search, died Sunday, apparently of complications from exposure to the elements. “Daddy passed,” his daughter, Terri Elliot, texted a Record reporter.

  • Fire consumes everything: Rural Tampa couple loses home, barn, even a family cat

    Linda Nazeck was wearing her father’s white Ford Tough T-shirt, his plaid pajama bottoms, and an ambulance driver’s shoes Thursday. A fire the day before took everything — she and her husband’s home, barn, outbuildings, and nearly all of their belongings.

  • Wind farm may yield 10 new jobs

    Sunflower Wind is expected to begin generating energy in September and will employ about 10 technicians on site — jobs that Marion County residents conceivably could secure depending on their skills. Completion of the project has been a long time coming, with litigious opposition, countersuits, and owners changing hands several times.

  • $80,000 donated

    Orsted, owner of Sunflower Wind, has donated $80,000 to Marion County schools, cities, and nonprofit organizations. That includes $5,000 toward a rooftop solar installation at the Hub in Peabody. “Orsted prioritizes being a community partner for the entire duration of our project’s operation,” spokesman Charlotte Bellotte said.

  • County's fallen from WWII to be remembered

    A Peabody woman will share her research on Marion County soldiers who died in World War II during a presentation Monday in Marion. Melissa Methvin will present “Stories Behind the Marion County Gold Stars Program” at 7 p.m. at Marion City Library’s Santa Fe Room.

  • Weak quakes hit along county line

    A pair of earthquakes hit early Monday along the county line east of Marion, but their magnitude was too weak to cause damage or to be felt by most people. Both were centered half a mile north of 220th Rd. and half to a full mile east of Clover Rd.

  • Sign replacement raises questions

    Questions are arising about replacement of road signs by a Kansas Department of Transportation contractor. On US-56 near Lehigh, a newly installed sign covers another sign.

OTHER NEWS

  • Siding goes up in flames

    Vinyl siding burns hot, creates a lot of smoke, and spreads fast, which a woman renting a house at 317 S. Ash St. in Hillsboro learned Sunday when the back of the home caught fire. Firefighters suspect the fire started from a barbecue grill, but Chris Mercer, an investigator with the state fire marshal’s office, will determine a cause.

  • Overdose suspected in death of long-time drug suspect

    A former Hillsboro resident with a long history of drug charges was found dead March 30 at his home in rural Hesston. Ardell P. Jones, 48, who had drug charges pending in both Marion and Harvey County, died from an overdose, the Harvey County sheriff’s office said.

  • Progress noted in hospital talks

    Although some items were agreed to, a high-level meeting Thursday has not yet resolved a billing impasse between St. Luke Hospital and the county’s ambulance service. County commissioner David Mueller said he thought the meeting went well but the hospital continues to contest a fee schedule set by the county and a written agreement has not been drawn up.

  • Motorcycle race approved

    County commissioners and Florence city council members voted Monday to approve the 2023 Florence Grand Prix motorcycle race May 28. Planning and zoning coordinator Sharon Omstead told commissioners the county’s planning board had given its approval to use portions of county property and close roads.

  • Surplus plus: County auction offers surprising finds

    An auction Friday of county surplus will offer both expected and unexpected items. Auction-goers could get set up for beauty treatments, boating at the lake, having an ice cream party, displaying or storing clothing, being a seamstress, starting a photography hobby, or giving a sermon at home.

  • Open tap causes basement flood

    A Marion resident’s outside water faucet was turned on for as long as 12 hours overnight, causing extensive damage to the homeowner’s property. Mark Hall, 1205 Maple St., reported the incident March 30.

  • Brass choir to perform

    Goessel resident Jerry Toews will conduct the McPherson Community Brass Choir in its final spring concert April 23. The concert will include audience favorites such as “Fanfare for the Common Man” by Aaron Copeland . It will be 3 p.m. April 23 at Church of the Brethren, 201 N. Carrie, McPherson. ,

DEATHS

  • Helen Fenstermacher

    Service for Helen Fenstermacher, 99, who died Monday at Salem Home in Hillsboro, will be 2 p.m. Friday at Grace Community Fellowship, Hillsboro. Relatives will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Jost Funeral Home, Hillsboro. A life sketch will be provided later.

  • Andy Krause

    Relatives of Andrew E. “Andy” Krause, 89, Hillsboro, who died Feb. 9, willreceive friends 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Hillsboro American Legion. Born Jan. 4, 1934, in Goessel to Ed and Tilly Krause, he was a technical sergeant stationed in Austria during the Korean war.

DOCKET

FINANCE

  • Don't get burned by insurance coverage

    Last week’s fire near Tampa, which destroyed a home, barn, garden shed, and all the stuff of life, is a stark reminder to review insurance policies. No one thinks his or her house will go up in flames — certainly not Linda Nazeck, who, with her husband, Steve, lost most everything they owned April 5.

  • Tax time is good time to assess finances

    April is recognized as Financial Literacy Month in the U.S., and tax season can serve as a springboard for financial planning. “A whole month gives us a chance to think about our money in different ways and think about what actions we might take to use it wisely,” Kansas State University family resource specialist Elizabeth Kiss said.

OPINION

PEOPLE

  • Life of 'most amazing invalid' to be recounted

    The life of a Marion County man once heralded by “Ripley’s Believe It or Not” as “the most amazing invalid in all history” will be recounted April 23 at the annual banquet of Tabor College’s Center for Mennonite Brethren Studies Although J.G. Ewert suffered crippling arthritis that kept him bedridden for 26 years, he did not let that prevent him from being active in literary circles.

  • Program to focus on natives along trail

    American Indians living along or near the Santa Fe Trail will be the focus of a program at 2 p.m. April 16 at the Carnegie Library at 303 W. Main St., Council Grove. How each native culture from Missouri to New Mexico impacted and was impacted by the trail will be explored along with the current status of the native people.

  • Free food available

    Distribution of free food to low-income residents age 60 and older is scheduled for next week. Recipients must have monthly household income of no more than $1,473 plus $511 for each household member beyond the first. Commodities from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will be distributed first come, first served by community at these locations and times: APRIL 19 JAN. 19 JAN. 21

  • Library selling plants

    Red and pink geraniums, Boston ferns, and flowering baskets can be ordered from Marion City Library as part of its annual fundraiser. Plants, which cost $15 each, may be ordered until April 28 and will be delivered May 10 to Marion Community Center.

  • Charity sale to feature vintage vehicles

    Vintage vehicles will be among the items for sale Friday evening and Saturday at the Kansas Mennonite Relief Sale at the fairgrounds in Hutchinson. Doors will open at 4 p.m. Friday and 8:45 a.m. Saturday. A rare 1931 Ford Victoria, built on a Model A chassis, features luxuries such as bud vases behind the front seats.

  • Senior center menus

  • MEMORIES:

    15, 30, 45, 60, 75, 110, 145 years ago

SCHOOL

  • Schools to expand rec, ponder new career path

    Expanded recreation programs to develop more whole-family and adult activities could be in the future for Marion. At Monday’s school board meeting, recreation director Jimmy Shipman said the recreation commission was pondering trips to observatories, nature hikes, and other programs to benefit entire families as well as adults.

  • Student wins prestigious full scholarship

    Marion senior Mia Spencer has won a prestigious scholarship that could provide up to $60,000 over eight semesters, allowing her to graduate from college debt-free. The nationwide Hagan Scholarship, based on merit and need, provides $7,500 for up to eight semesters and can be extended to cover post-graduate studies.

  • Coaches' fund helps defray cost of college

    Going to college is an expensive choice, but a coaches’ scholarship program can provide some relief. According to U.S. News and World Report, the national average cost of tuition and fees for the 2022-2023 academic year was $10,423 for in-state students attending public colleges, $22,953 for out-of-state students attending public colleges, and $39,723 for private universities.

  • Centre seeking preschoolers, kindergartners

    Open houses are planned Friday for fall preschoolers and kindergartners at Centre schools. Children who will be 4 by Aug. 31 are being invited along with their parents to an open house from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

  • Forensics and music students earn accolades

    Marion students recently competed in forensics and music competitions. Forensics

SPORTS

  • Can students handle two sports at once?

    Hillsboro High School is considering allowing students to play two sports concurrently but not everyone is sold on the idea. Dual sports are allowed at 56% of schools in Hillsboro’s league.

  • Hillsboro to fill board vacancy

    Hillsboro will be advertising for citizens interested in becoming school board members. Member Tim Kaufman has resigned for health reasons. “I just want to thank Tim Kaufman for his years of service,” board president Jared Jost said Monday. “Just keep him in your prayers at this time.”

  • Teams compete at Marion Relays

    Competing at home, Mckinnon Waner won in discus, Sophia Dye in javelin, Chance Shults in pole vault, and Luke Wessel in the 1600-meter run at Thursday’s Marion Relays. Goessel, Peabody-Burns, and Centre also participated in the April 6 Marion Relays, among 13 other schools.

  • Hillsboro 7th in tennis

    Hillsboro finished seventh in an eight-team boys’ tennis invitational for which it was host April 6. Classical of Wichita stole the show, and Smoky Valley came in a close second.

  • Golfers compete in multiple tourneys

    Halstead golfers birdied their way into first place as a team in the seven-school Hillsboro golf invitational April 6. Hillsboro placed fourth. Goessel took fifth. Individually, Goessel’s Noah Schrag placed third. Hillsboro had three players in the top 15, Lincoln Wichert in 10th, Bryant Dalke in 13th, and Annaliese Jorgenson in 14th.

  • Siblings place at state gymnastics

    Olivia and Aaron Carlson, children of Eric and Bethany Carlson of Lincolnville, took medals home from a state trampoline and tumbling meet Saturday at Emporia. Competing in the open class for age 17 and older, Olivia qualified for national competition by placing first in double mini and trampoline. She will compete in a regional meet in Iowa in May. The national meet will be in Tulsa.

MORE…

© 2023 Hoch Publishing

 

 

 

