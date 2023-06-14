HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Parker Metoyer shows her 4-H pig, Big Man, May 29 in Hillsboro. The pig disappeared somewhere between Hillsboro and Newton that day.
A doe strikes a pose outside Marion County Transfer Station as she makes her way northwest in broad daylight around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Families viewing cars on display, seeing before and after photos at Saturday's car show.
Dan and Donna Dalke celebrate 56 years of marriage at Saturday's downtown cruise in Hillsboro.
Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2023 Hoch Publishing