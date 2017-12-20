HEADLINES

  • Housing incentives announced

    Five middle income families will be eligible for incentives of up to $25,000 each to build new houses along the east side of Coble St. north of Sherman. Mayor Todd Heitschmidt said Tuesday that while a $125,000 grant from Kansas Housing Resources might not seem like a lot, it will help leverage about $600,000 in construction and labor.

  • Carpentry, caring, and a lifetime calling

    Newlyweds Jesse and Tara Allen were seniors at Tabor College when they were inspired to devote their lives to serving and loving others, whether it be at home or in other countries. “We grew up in homes with parents who loved us and taught us to love Jesus,” Jesse Allen said. “This last year, it took root in us what Jesus was all about.”

  • 'Gnaw-tee' is nice at the reservoir

    On a casual drive through the Cottonwood Point campgrounds at Marion Reservoir, it’s not hard to see that there’s been plenty of activity going on along the shore, even though campers and anglers are scarce. Tree trunks with missing bark, bare wood, and irregular crescent cutouts bear testament to the activity of one of the lake’s longtime residents — beavers.

  • Paper wins record 44 state awards

    Marion County Record won a record 44 statewide awards in this year’s Kansas Press Association Awards of Excellence competition. The total, announced Friday, easily eclipsed a previous record of 25 awards, set just a year earlier.

  • Car thieves strike again

    For the second time in less than a week, a car with its keys left in the ignition switch has been stolen in Hillsboro. A 2003 Oldsmobile Alero owned by Asia Frye, 34, was parked on the street Thursday in front of her home in the 600 block of S. Lincoln St. when it was taken between 3:30 and 6 p.m.

  • Antique toaster sale to benefit local auxiliary

    The sale of an extremely rare Model C Toast O’ Lator toaster at an online auction site for $5,000 happened to pique the interest of St. Luke Auxiliary volunteer Orville Pfeiffer. That’s part of the reason the volunteer’s eyes at Marion’s St. Luke Hospital Auxiliary Shoppe lit up in late November when an anonymous man dropped off a Model H Toast O’ Lator in nonworking condition.

OTHER NEWS

  • "Squeaking wheel" approach hampers road work

    Taking a “squeaking wheel” approach to road conditions is not an appropriate management tool, members of a county road committee told commissioners Monday. The committee of township officials, put together in June to discuss road maintenance and come back to commissioners with recommendations, pointed out numerous weaknesses in the county’s handling of road maintenance. The committee was originally formed on the premise that townships should take responsibility for road maintenance, but that’s not the recommendation they made Monday.

  • Hillsboro council votes to accept loan

    Hillsboro city council members made short work of a light agenda during Tuesday’s meeting. Council members voted to accept a $3.1 million loan from Kansas Department of Health and Environment to replace water lines and meters.

  • Santa skips over county jail

    The festive air of the Christmas season permeates most of the county, but not at the jail. “It’s business as usual,” jail supervisor Jim Philpott said. “It’s not really a lot of difference.”

  • Commissioners inch forward on transfer station

    In a meeting with an engineer helping plan a new transfer station for the county, county commissioners agreed to plan for a permanent, rather than temporary, facility to replace the crumbling building now in use. Bruce Boettcher, of BG Consultants, showed commissioners two options, one for building a permanent facility and the other for building a temporary facility to use until a permanent facility is built later.

DEATHS

  • Janette Parmley

    Services for Janette M. Parmley, 64, of Florence, who died Dec. 13 at Peabody Health and Rehab, were Tuesday at Florence United Methodist Church. Interment was at Hillcrest Cemetery, Florence. Born Feb. 28, 1953, to Paul and Darlene (Davis) Loewen in Hillsboro, she was a long-time resident of the Florence area.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Barbara Sue Christensen Card

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Dorothy Helmer

DOCKET

OPINION

  • A coal-fired Christmas wish

    My Christmas wish for all of you this year is to find a lump of coal in your stockings. While that seems a wish emanating from a bizarre cross between Ebenezer Scrooge and the Grinch, I assure you it is not. Read on.

  • Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus

    I am 8 years old. Some of my little friends say there is no Santa Claus.
    Papa says, ‘If you see it in The Sun it’s so.’
    Please tell me the truth; is there a Santa Claus? Virginia O’Hanlon
    Virginia, your little friends are wrong. They have been affected by the skepticism of a skeptical age. They do not believe except they see. They think that nothing can be which is not comprehensible by their little minds. All minds, Virginia, whether they be men’s or children’s, are little. In this great universe of ours man is a mere insect, an ant, in his intellect, as compared with the boundless world about him, as measured by the intelligence capable of grasping the whole of truth and knowledge.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    All I want for Christmas

  • LETTERS:

    Overprotecting kids, Stopping painting

PEOPLE

  • Couple to celebrate 40th anniversary

    Forrest and Bea Kelsey of Marion will be celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary soon and would appreciate receiving cards of congratulations. The couple was married by the Rev. Robert Priest on Jan. 3, 1978, at Eastmoor United Methodist Church.

  • Open house to honor birthday

    He married Elaine Thelander in June 1969. They moved to Salina, where he taught school and then was owner and manager of rental properties. The couple moved to Marion County Lake to retire. They have three children, Lynette Morse of Chicago, Lisa Euzukonis and husband, Jason, of Boxford, Massachusetts, and Justin Morse of Salina. They have two grandchildren.

  • Reception for retiring Hillsboro mayor set

    A reception to honor Delores Dalke for 24 years service as Hillsboro mayor will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Dec. 28 at Hillsboro City Hall. The public is invited to stop by and wish her well. Refreshments will be served.

  • Ranchers may apply for grants

    Flint Hills ranchers may qualify for grants to help pay for such things as removal of invasive red cedar trees, developing grazing plans, or conducting prescribed burning of native prairie. The U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service will accept grant requests through Jan. 19. A second round of requests will be considered through March 23.

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    Menu

SPORTS AND SCHOOL

  • Hillsboro boys, Marion girls win

    Those looking for a fantastic 2017 finale for Marion County basketball had to look elsewhere Tuesday night instead of Hillsboro-Marion at Hillsboro. In a competitive but ugly opener, the Lady Warriors held off the hosting Trojans, 36-35, snapping Hillsboro’s four-game winning streak.

  • Centre girls lose in overtime, boys win big

    Centre’s basketball teams staged inspiring comebacks at home Friday against Canton-Galva in the first league game of the season. The girls rallied to send their game into overtime, only to lose 44-38. The boys overcame a hard time scoring in the first quarter to easily prevail, 55-33.

  • Hosts outmatched in wrestling duals

    Marion wrestlers finished seventh and Hillsboro wrestlers 14th in the 16-team Marion County winter duals last week at Marion and Hillsboro gyms. Marion finished second in its pool with a 2-1 record, then split two matches in a consolation bracket.

  • Junior wrestlers compete

    Hillsboro Wrestling Club finished 8th and Marion Junior Wrestling Club 15th in the 29-team Bramlage Brawl Saturday in Junction City. BRAMLAGE BRAWL 6 and younger 37 lbs. — 3. Reese Richmord, Marion (3-1). 40 — 2. Bentley Issol, Marion (2-1); 4. Colton Smith, Marion (0-3). 55 — 3. Charlotte Silhan, Hillsboro (1-2). 8 and younger 49 — 4. Karson Cook, Hillsboro (0-3). 55 — 4. Wyatt Dies, Hillsboro (0-3). 58 — 5. Phoenix Fickes, Hillsboro (0-4). 67 — 4. Josh Smith, Marion (0-3). 70— 4. Thurston Smith, Hillsboro (2-2). 10 and younger 82 — Arthur Thornhill, Marion (1-2). 130 — 2. Sutton Redger, Hillsboro (2-1). 12 and younger 64 to 68 — 4. Anthony Fickes, Hillsboro (0-3). 100 to 105 — Dallas Whorton, Hillsboro (1-2).

  • Goessel splits with Wakefield

    A team attack in the first quarter propelled Goessel girls to a dominating 58-18 victory Friday over Wakefield. Leah Booton scored six points and Abby Hannon launched a three-pointer as the Bluebirds coasted to a 16-1 lead after one period.

  • Little River takes two over Peabody-Burns

    Seeking first victories of the basketball season, the Peabody High School teams were defeated Friday night at Little River. In girls’ action, despite 12 points and 8 rebounds from Tori Pickens, the Lady Redskins were too strong, prevailing in a 53-23 contest.

  • Bowling league results

  • School awarded health grant

    Hillsboro Elementary School fifth grade teachers Collette Haslett and Maura Wiebe have been awarded a $984.95 Healthy Habits for Life grant to help curb childhood obesity. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Foundation awarded grants to schools in 65 counties for the purpose of reducing children’s cardiovascular risk, increasing their physical activity, and learning healthy eating habits.

  • OASIS students on best behavior for families, not Santa

    It’s tough for some kids to earn money to pay for Christmas gifts, but students in the OASIS program at Marion County Special Education Cooperative have an alternative: Be good. Throughout November and December, students could earn points for good behavior that served as currency in an auction in which they could buy gifts for family members donated by county businesses.

  • Peabody-Burns moves forward with automotive program

    Peabody-Burns USD 398 is moving closer to launching an automotive technology maintenance and repair certification program. High school principal Scott Kimble said the program is a two-year program taught by Butler Community College, with Butler instructors at Peabody.

  • FFA chapters compete in Marion

    FFA chapters in the county participated in ag communications, ag sales, and job interview events Dec. 13 in Marion. Hillsboro’s ag communications team, comprised of Shelby Johnson, Amanda
    Bartel, Callyan Lacio, and Ellian Wiesbeck placed second overall, with Bartel placing second individually, Wiesbeck third, and Johnson eighth. Ag sales

DEAR SANTA

  • Christmas display makes final appearance

    Sunday’s reception marking the final public display of Mary Jeffrey’s Christmas village at Valley United Methodist Church in Marion was a bittersweet affair. Jeffrey has set up her display of houses, churches, stores, schools, and people bustling about on the streets of the village for each of the last 12 to 15 years. The display covers seven large tables. A lighthouse shines a beacon, Santa talks to children after stepping off a plane, a one-horse carriage takes people down the street, Salvation Army bell-ringers seek to make Christmas better for the poor, people buy Christmas trees at a tree lot, and children play in the snow.

  • Rescued birdbath now Christmas decor

    When Sue (Bartel) Wadkins of Goessel was growing up in Hillsboro, the house she lived in was the former Adolph Schaeffler house built by his father, William, at First and Jefferson Sts. as a wedding present for Adolph and his bride. Near an acorn tree at the end of the driveway stood a birdbath that was placed there when the house was built. It was a twin to the one that soon sits in front of the Schaeffler House Museum at Grand Avenue and Jefferson Street.

  • Community Christmas gives families holiday help

    Of communities in the county, Peabody saw the largest uptick in families needing holiday assistance this year. Rodger Charles, president of the Peabody Association of Churches, said 12 families with over 30 children applied for help from the Giving Tree program.

  • Only a real tree would do for boy, 12

    Although artificial Christmas trees have overwhelmed the market the past two decades or so, some people still persist in buying a real tree every year. When Karlene Lovelady of Marion announced the family would not buy a real Christmas tree this year and would just enjoy the artificial tree they put up in the basement every year, her 12-year-old son Taydyn was upset.

  • Children share Christmas past, present at church

    Children at Marion Presbyterian Church brought a message of modern Christmas traditions stemming from the birth of a child in a humble setting about 2020 years ago. The story began in the modern era, with Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer, the hurry and scurry of Christmas shopping, decorating Christmas trees, and a visit from that jolly old gift-giver, Santa.

  • Santa's mailbag

    Taught by Teresa Wells Dear Santa, For Christmas I would like a stuffed animal. From, Isabel Antoszyk Dear Santa,

UPCOMING

  • Free kids' movie planned

    A recently released animated comedy about a squirrel planning a nut heist from what turns out to be a gang of bank robbers will be shown at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 27 at Marion City Library. Snacks will be provided at the free showing of the PG-rated film, the name of which the library cannot contractually publicize.

  • Blood drives planned

    Three blood drives are being planned in Marion County: Noon to 6 p.m. Friday at Hillsboro City Hall.

  • Holiday service planned

    Carols, organ music, and a children’s Christmas musical are planned for a candlelight service at 7 p.m. Christmas Eve at Alexanderwohl Mennonite Church, Goessel.

  • Calendar of events

MORE…

