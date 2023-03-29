HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Residents in northern Marion County woke up to a snow-covered landscape, like this one near Lincolnville Tuesday. The sun was shining brilliantly, ensuring the snow would not last long.
A bridge on 350th Rd. a quarter of a mile west of Nighthawk Rd. shows damage from a fire that spread from a rekindled March 19 controlled burn.
Auctioneer Joe Vinduska calls for bids Friday on a plastic pinball toy held up by his wife, Tish Vinduska.
Marion powerlifter Quade Williams practices lifting Tuesday. He set two state records in a Class 1A state tournament Saturday at a powerlifting tournament in Conway Springs.
Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2023 Hoch Publishing