Runoff from last week’s storms took a toll on Marion County’s lakes.
A blue-green algae warning was issued Thursday for Marion Reservoir, and a less-serious watch was issued for Marion County Lake.
-
Sheriff’s drug dog Karma became so excited during a training exercise that she broke and knocked out some of her teeth.
Her dental bill, approved Friday by county commissioners, totaled $3,644.
-
Hours after her release from jail pending a judge’s decision on whether to grant her a competency hearing, Marion resident Rexana Siebert was back in trouble with the law and back in jail.
Siebert, who bonded out of jail Saturday afternoon after she was charged with offenses stemming from allegedly erratic behavior May 14, was booked back in the following morning.
-
Subway received a livelier-than-usual Angus last week when a stray cow wandered into the 1100 block of E. Main St. in Marion.
Marion police had received reports that people within a quarter of a mile were looking for a cow on Tuesday night. At 5:15 a.m. Wednesday, the stray cow appeared in town in the restaurant’s parking lot. While it had ear tags, its owner was unknown.
-
Someone knocked on Caryl Wiebe’s door at Salem Home Independent living at 11:30 p.m. last Wednesday, but when she answered, no one was there.
About 15 minutes later, a nurse knocked and told her, “Ma’am, you have to get out of there.”
-
Rain and cold didn’t dampen the holiday weekend as visitors turned out at both the county’s lakes.
Lake superintendant Isaac Hett said campsites at Marion County Lake were at 80% capacity.
-
Many Americans may have lost their jobs in the COVID-19 pandemic, but 26-year-old Clark Kroupa gained one.
Relocating to his family’s farm near Lincolnville and continuing to work as a Caterpillar engineer remotely during the stay-at-home order, the 2013 Marion High School graduate discovered he could do both engineering and farming.
-
They grew up together at the city’s ballpark, so now three softball stars plan to make money for college by operating its concession stand.
Marion High graduates Macy Sigel, Laura Savage, and Megan Neufeld have signed a lease to operate the stand this summer, pending city council approval June 14.
-
An electronic sign at the intersection of Main and Elm Sts. in Marion flashed a notice last week of a political meeting in seeming violation of rules established for the sign.
The group is the Proud Patriots. At a February Proud Patriots meeting, group leaders said it grew from a small band of Donald Trump supporters who called themselves the “Trumpettes.”
-
Emergency manager Randy Frank had yet another in a long series of executive sessions with county commissioners Tuesday.
Commissioners met for five minutes behind closed doors before calling Frank in to discuss an agreement given to him a week ago.
-
After four resignations, Marion’s planning and zoning board doesn’t have a quorum and cannot make binding decisions until more members are appointed.
The board already was down one member when John Wheeler resigned in March. Josh Clevenger resigned just before the April meeting, and Dino Diaz resigned at the end of the meeting.
-
Although Marion city council members talked briefly Tuesday about city codes and charter ordinances regarding where officials may reside, the issue was delayed to a later meeting.
Councilman Ruth Herbel, a frequent critic of city administrator Roger Holter, raised the issue two weeks ago, pointing out that state law requires city officials other than police officers, city attorneys, and municipal judges, to be qualified voters within the city. Holter lives at the county lake.
-
County commissioners met behind closed doors last Monday with Kansas City lawyer Kevin Case to discuss their response to a lawsuit filed after Peabody resident Donna Hague slipped and fell on a rug in the courthouse July 16, 2018.
The case is scheduled to go to trial in October.
-
As of Tuesday’s filing deadline for city, school board, improvement district, extension district, and drainage district elections, 65 candidates have filed to be on the Nov. 2 ballot and 11 open positions have no one filed.
That’s 30 more candidates than were filed a week ago.
-
Marion County Health Department reported Tuesday only two new cases of COVID-19 in the past week.
That brings the total number of cases in the county to 1,094 since counting began in 2020.
-
Just seven days after three weeks of blue-green algae warnings at the county lake were lifted, a less-serious algae watch was issued Thursday for the federal reservoir.
The watch, which does not bar access to the reservoir, means blue-green algae have been detected, and visitors should be careful to avoid any blooms that may develop.
-
Visitation for Shirley K. Bartel, 75, who died Sunday at Salem Home in Hillsboro, will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Jost Funeral Home, Hillsboro. Burial will be in Lehigh Mennonite Cemetery.
Born Nov. 25, 1945, in McPherson County to Alvin and Mabel (Hanson) Johnson, she married Gilbert Bartel on July 23, 1965, in McPherson. He preceded her in death
-
Funeral for Alan L. Bentz, 67, who died Saturday at Hillsboro Community Hospital, will be 2 p.m. today at Jost Funeral Home, Hillsboro. Pastor Clark M. Davis will officiate. Burial will be at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery.
Born Sept. 26, 1953, in Topeka to Otto and Frieda (Backhus) Bentz, he married Virginia Soukup on Oct. 11, 1975, in Marion.
-
Services for Carmelita May (Johnson) Findley, 57, who died May 22 at her home in Newton, were Friday.
Brothers David Lee and Leon Ray Johnson and grandparents Velma and Bert Johnson and Harvey and Carmelita Roach preceded her in death.
-
Services for Harold Wayne Unruh, 82, who died Thursday at Newton Medical Center, were scheduled for 11 a.m. today at Goessel Mennonite Church. Burial was to have been in the church cemetery.
Born Jan. 14, 1939, in Goessel to Jacob and Hanna (Wedel) Unruh, he married Joyce Duerksen on Aug. 23, 1959, at Alexanderwohl Mennonite Church.
-
-
-
-
-
Area farmers are hoping things dry out and warm up so they can get into their fields.
Wheat harvest in Marion County ordinarily starts in mid- to late June.
-
The state’s oldest continuous rodeo will continue its 83-year run this weekend after a one-year pause for the coronavirus pandemic.
Flint Hills Rodeo in Strong City will feature performances at 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
-
Home-baked goods and early-season produce will be available from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday at the opening of Peabody’s weekly farmers market on the west side of Walnut St. downtown.
The market is scheduled to run each Monday through Sept. 6. Meals will be available in June as a fundraiser for Peabody Fall Festival, planned for Oct. 2.
-
Central Park has a new swan sitting atop its 124-year-old fountain. The statue replaces the original swan figure that vanished from the park.
The new carving was donated in memory of Bula Good, who died last summer.
-
Opening the door to The Turquoise Table at 626 E. Main St. would reveal a noisy hinge acting as a substitute for a doorbell, a soft glow of mason jar lights overhead, and a rich scent of freshly baked peanut butter pie.
Marion’s newest establishment opened at 11 a.m. Tuesday to a small, eager reception. Renovation of the old building started in February. Michelle and Merle Fleming were joined by 10 volunteers redoing flooring, collecting a small library, and repainting.
-
Artist Stan Herd has installed earthworks art projects all over the globe. This summer, he will paint a mural in his home state.
A Lawrence native, Herd shared his plans Monday for a mural that will grace the Sunflower Theatre in Peabody.
-
At age 26, Clark Kroupa — one of Marion High School’s brighter recent graduates — is wise beyond his years.
Like many Americans emerging from a yearlong cocoon woven by a bat virus that wafted its way here from overseas, he’s realized you don’t have to live in a big city to have a big-time job. And you can handle your big-time job and what you truly love doing all at the same time.
-
ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY: Spring into summer
-
LETTERS:: Advancing Marion
-
Longtime Marion residents Bob and Judy Priest will celebrate their 60th anniversary June 9.
He was a Methodist minister before they married in 1961 in Wichita. She went into ministry at age 52, after both their children were raised.
-
In the 44 years of servicing vehicles at Hillsboro Ford, Kim Kaufman has seen a lot of change.
“It’s changing faster all the time with new technology,” Kaufman said last week. “You learn something new every day.”
-
Route 56 Classic Cruisers car show will open at 8 a.m. June 12 in Memorial Park ,in Hillsboro.
Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce will feature their downtown cruise night June 12. The downtown cruise will be from 5 to 8 p.m., and several downtown businesses will stay open.
-
-
Three Marion County track and field athletes won state titles Saturday at Cessna Stadium on Wichita State University’s campus.
Marion High senior Anne Baliel defended her state title in pole vault. Marion High senior Todd Palic was first in discus. Hillboro High senior Nate Hein completed a winning jump in pole vault.
-
Marion High softball ended a breakout season at the top of its league, ranked amid the best in the Kansas.
And while the Warriors unprecedented year may have ended with a 6-0 loss at state to runner-up Burlingame, coach Judy Noller could not be happier with the team.
-
Eleven athletes from Hillsboro High School and 11 more from Marion High School were honored this week with selection to all-league teams in baseball and softball.
League-champion Marion led the way with four first-teamers on the Heart of America League softball team: senior outfielders Megan Neufeld and Laura Savage, senior designated player Chisholm Waner, and junior infielder Jayden May.