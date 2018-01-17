UPDATED AFTER PRINT DEADLINE

  • Peabody apartment fire forces evacuations

    One person was taken to a Wichita hospital and numerous residents are seeking alternative housing after a fire broke out at Indian Guide Apartments shortly after 8 a.m. A dispatcher could be heard urging a resident to get out of the building as Peabody, Florence, and Hillsboro fire departments were being dispatched at 8:10 a.m. to the complex in the 500 block of N. Vine St.

HEADLINES

  • Last surviving sibling clings to family, friends

    When Jim Hett was growing up in rural Marion, he lived in a crowded household that included six brothers and two sisters. His last surviving siblings, sister Ellen Darrow and brother John Hett, both died in the same week about five years ago. Now that he is 90 and the last remaining sibling, he looks back with gratitude for the family he had.

  • Snow, cold, and wind, oh my!

    For a third time in less than a month, a blast of cold, arctic air hit the county Monday morning, sending people scrambling to deal with canceled schools, broken water pipes, slick roadways, and more. An underlying sheet of ice caused by Sunday’s melt, an overnight temperature plunge, and a rain/snow mix caused additional problems.

  • Commissioners choose $4.6 million option

    County commissioners aren’t skimping on trash, choosing a $4.6 million transfer station Tuesday over three less expensive options for reasons of safety and efficiency. Commissioner Kent Becker admitted sticker shock at the building’s projected price tag, but said that when the cost breakouts were explained to him, he understood.

  • Former director returns to rejuvenate family program

    After being without a director for six months, Families and Communities Together has been re-established with the return of Ashlee Gann in a part-time capacity. “We never wanted to get rid of FACT,” said board member Max Heinrichs. “With the loss of grant money, we could not sustain a full-time director. We are working to get it back on its feet.”

  • Marshall encounters same divisions locally

    It might have been a case of déjà vu for Congressman Roger Marshall at a public meeting Monday in Marion; as attendees reflected the same divisions he encounters regularly in Washington, District of Columbia. One side criticized President Donald Trump and the Republican-led Congress, and the other side supported them.

DEATHS

  • Margaret Debbrecht

    Services for Margaret (Wegerer) Debbrecht, 97, who died Friday at Via Christi Assisted Living in Wichita, will be today and Thursday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 124 N. Roosevelt St., Wichita. A Rosary will be 7 p.m. today, and Mass will be 10 a.m. Thursday. She was born July 21, 1920, to Francis and Mary Gertrude (Sandwell) Wegerer in Marion County. She graduated from Marion High School in 1938 and American Business College in Wichita. Margaret married Clarence J. Debbrecht on Jan. 26, 1946, at Blessed Sacrament Church, Wichita.

  • Richard Mosier

    Services for retired Herington dentist Richard M. Mosier, 90, who died Saturday, will be 10 a.m. Jan. 27 at St. John’s Catholic Church, Herington. Inurnment will follow at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, Herington, with military honors. A complete obituary will be published next week.

  • Carolyn Platt

    Services for retired Topeka teacher Carolyn Platt, 83, who died Jan. 8, were Saturday at Penwell-Gabel Southwest Chapel, Topeka. Inurnment will be at Marion Cemetery at a later date. Born Sept. 18, 1934, to Harold and Freda (Greer) Platt in Wichita, her primary school years were lived in San Antonio, Texas.

  • Jack Regier

    Services for former farmer Jack Regier, 86, who died Tuesday at Hillsboro Community Hospital, will be 11 a.m. Fridayat Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church. He was born July 4, 1931, to Herman and Esther (Pankratz) Regier in Hillsboro. He married Evelyn Funk on Oct. 14, 1951, in Hillsboro.

  • Dorothy Scharenberg

    Services for Dorothy Scharenberg, 95, who died Sunday at Hillsboro Community Hospital, will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Aulne United Methodist Church, with interment following at Hillcrest Cemetery in Florence. She was born Aug. 24, 1922, to Morgan and Mary (Warlen) Lewis in Marion. She married Leo Scharenberg on Jan. 11, 1943, in Youngtown.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Mary Lou Kroupa

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Hilda Seifert

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    James Spexarth

HEALTH

  • Influenza makes early spike in county

    No one has to tell Melvin Watkins that influenza has struck hard and early this year. The 78-year-old Pilsen resident had an early October bout of influenza that hospitalized him for three days.

  • Frostbite can be serious

    Red or pale skin, numbness, or a tingling sensation while outside on a cold day can be the first signs of frostbite, a condition that can have serious consequences. Frostbite is caused by freezing of skin and underlying tissue. Ice crystals can form in the skin, and depending on how deeply tissue freezes, can cause tissue death.

SPORTS AND SCHOOL

  • Trojans salvage split with Haven

    For 24 minutes Friday night in Hillsboro, the Trojan girls’ basketball team actually had Class 3A’s top-ranked team, Haven, on the ropes, up 27-25 at halftime. Playing arguably their best half this season, the Trojans attacked the basket, shared the ball, and denied Haven’s deadly perimeter shooter Emmiley Hendrixson uncontested shots.

  • Goessel boys nab first win

    The Goessel boys lost Friday to powerhouse Elyria Christian, but it didn’t take the shine off the team’s first win earlier in the week. Although Goessel held an early lead against Elyria, the height of the visitors took its toll on the Bluebirds. Elyria led 9-5 at the end of one quarter, and jumped out to a 29-13 lead at halftime. Goessel’s 18 turnovers allowed the visitors to extend their lead to 45-17 at the end of three quarters. The lopsided game ended with a Bluebird loss, 53-29.

  • Trio of Trojans medal at Halstead

    The Trojan wrestling team scored three medals at the Halstead Invitational Friday and Saturday. Out of 22 competing schools, the Trojans, paced by a trio of medalists, captured 10th place with 69 points.

  • Bluejays volleyball coach transitions to teaching

    When Tabor College’s volleyball team takes the court in August in pursuit of a third consecutive trip to the NAIA national tournament, a familiar face will be missing from the sidelines. After 19 seasons as head coach, Amy Ratzlaff has decided to step away to follow a call to full-time teaching as assistant professor of health and physical education.

  • Tajchman receives teaching award

    A 2009 Marion High School graduate is the recipient of a statewide award for first-year teachers given by the state Department of Education. Colleen Tajchman, a teacher at Derby Hills Elementary School in Derby, was among 32 first-year teachers honored through the Horizon Award program, which recognizes outstanding teaching skills.

  • Honors and Degrees

  • MENUS:

    Goessel and Hillsboro menus

UPCOMING

  • Disabilities board to meet

    A work training program for people with disabilities will be on display when the board of directors of Harvey-Marion County Community Developmental Disabilities Organization meets at 2:30 p.m. Monday at Tabor College in Hillsboro. The board will hear from student interns and tour work sites for Project SEARCH, which is funded by the disabilities group.

  • Calendar of events

MORE…

