HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Fluffy, white snowflakes blanket a shrub after the first snowfall of the season Sunday evening. Monday dawned sunny and bright, but not before the temperature dropped to near or below freezing. The snow melted as the temperature rose to a high of 47 degrees. Area meteorologists said the snowfall was the earliest on record.
Hillsboro's Jessica Saunders, 4, receives a set from Kinsey Kleiner, 23, while Dani Klein, 1, prepares for a return during Saturday's match against Circle. The Trojans went 0-3 at their home tournament, but came within 3 points of deafeating Circle in three sets.
Keith Holtsclaw displays several small wooden pieces he has created.
Evelyn Hett follow the lead of Tristen Cope of Kansas State University Reasearch and Extension during Thursday's exercise program at Marion Senior Center.
Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2018 Hoch Publishing