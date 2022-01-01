BREAKING NEWS
A part-time Peabody police officer accused of being drunk on duty was arrested Saturday evening by sheriff’s deputies and stripped of his badge by Peabody’s police chief.
According to Sheriff Jeff Soyez, officer Chad L. Voth summoned deputy Landis Goodman around 7:45 p.m. to help him search a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado that Voth had stopped at Prairie Lawn Rd. and US-50. The truck’s driver was from Wichita.
Peabody Township can’t increase its property tax levy an intended 6.296 because required notices of the increase were not sent to all taxpayers in time.
County clerk Tina Spencer said the problem was caused by a glitch in software used by the clerk’s office.
Only one member of the public — former council member Jerry Dieter — spoke out Monday about Marion’s plan to raise its tax levy.
Dieter told city council members his taxes would increase $312 a year, which he called a “really big jump for being ‘revenue-neutral.’ ”
A Katy, Texas, man died after his box truck struck a bull Saturday night on US-50 west of Nighthawk. The truck swerved into a ditch and struck a tree.
Emergency responders pronounced Italo Antequera dead at the scene.
The lights were dim, and relaxing music played Monday afternoon in Jessica Ensley’s kindergarten classroom at Marion Elementary School as her 13 kindergarten students napped on big towels.
When naptime was finished, Ensley told her students — who were in their first day of school — that “if someone is still sleeping, we’re going to let them sleep because their body needs it.”
A 16-year-old rural Hillsboro resident led police on a 90-mph chase along Hillsboro’s D St. after a fight at 7:45 p.m. Saturday involving 14- to 17-year-olds in Memorial Park.
According to police and offense reports filed in the case, the 16-year-old pushed his 17-year-old girlfriend from Peabody and struck a 14-year-old boy from Hillsboro in the face during an altercation in the park.
Agenda packets prepared for city council members and the public don’t match up, an open records request by the Record has confirmed.
Missing from the public version of the council’s Aug. 8 meeting were the following items obtained by the Record under the Kansas Open Records Act:
Professional sports handicapper Nicholas Kimball has joined the Marion County Record team as a part-time sportswriter and photographer.
He will cover Marion and Peabody sports.
Government doesn’t have the right to impose laws in some areas, even if a majority wants it to, members of Patriots for Liberty were told at a meeting Sunday at Marion County Lake hall.
A total of 30 people — including county commissioner Kent Becker, who gave the benediction, and successful state representative candidate Scott Hill, who said the group’s support had been essential to his victory — listened to a pair of related videos from controversial self-styled historian David Barton.
With ambulances down several full-time employees because of resignations, Peabody ambulance was not available to go to two calls to Peabody Health and Rehab, one Friday and the other Saturday. Nor was it available to respond to a truck wreck Saturday.
In all three cases, Hillsboro ambulance responded, causing delays before responders arrived.
A large jail population over the past year — and especially in recent months — has led to incidents that, while unrelated, are happening more frequently.
“That limits us on people getting spread out,” undersheriff Larry Starkey said. “I don’t remember that many females in there before. They used to cycle in and out, and the males did, too. For some reason they aren’t able to find anyone who can help them.”
Marion plans to ask the Kansas Department of Transportation to pay for most of a $232,700 project to make long-needed improvements at Elm and Locust Sts.
Marion City Council voted 4-0 Monday to put up a local match of 30% of the $232,700 project. If approved, KDOT would pay $162,890, and the city would pay $69,810, as much as half of that from in-kind services instead of cash. Marion also might have to pay some planning expenses.
The county’s budget will be final by the end of this week so a hearing on a proposed increase in the tax levy can be scheduled as required.
Accountant Scot Loyd and commissioners reviewed the proposed budget Monday, looking to make tweaks before publishing it in next week’s newspaper.
An Arizona man who led police on a 40-mile chase July 25 through three counties at speeds of up to 130 mph will likely lose the $6,000 Mercedes-Benz he drove.
The sheriff’s office filed a request Aug. 16 to seize the 2009 car driven by Josiah P. Tzolov, 19, New River, Arizona. He was remains in jail in lieu of $5,000 surety bond after police chased him along a winding route from Florence to Hesston.
A kerfuffle at the Family Dollar in Peabody led to police serving a no-trespass order to a resident in Florence.
Peabody Police Chief Bruce Burke said a simple misunderstanding led to the dust-up. The one-time customer is no longer welcome at the Family Dollar, he said.
The urge to help people is what has kept Hillsboro assistant police chief Randy Brazil going for 22 years in a field where he’s seen things he’ll never forget.
“I’ve always wanted a job with a purpose and not knowing what the next call’s going to be,” Brazil says.
A hog roast, corn hole tournament, car show, dunk tank and more await visitors to Saturday’s Tampa Trail Fest.
Trail Fest will start at 3 p.m.
Marty Sampson has an idea to raise money to combat blue-green algae at the county lake and reservoir: an aquatic poker run.
She envisions people setting out on paddle boards, canoes, kayaks, and paddle boats just as motorcyclists do on highways.
Labor Day will swell the population of Burdick with people who come for its 49th annual small-town celebration.
This year’s theme is Salute to Farmers.
Marion Wildcats and Warriors fall athletic teams will be introduced Thursday starting at 4:30 p.m.
Football teams will be introduced before a 7:30 p.m. middle school scrimmage. Scrimmage admission will be a sports drink.
Services for former Marion resident Jaci LeAnn Brooks Burtin, 51, who died July 9 in El Dorado, will be 2 p.m. Sept. 8 at Cottage House community room, Florence.
She was born Oct. 2, 1970, in Hillsboro, the second of twins born to Daryl and Ruth Richmond Brooks of Marion.
Emma Bathurst Jacobson
Jacobson grew up on a farm north of Abilene and was active in 4-H and FFA. She graduated from Abilene High School, attended Manhattan Christian College for two years, then graduated from Kansas State University in May with a degree in agricultural education.
Indulge, if you will, this writer’s urge, compelled by years of professional familiarity, to deliver a first-week-of-class lecture even if the venue is an editorial page, not a classroom or lecture hall.
The start of school is a world-changing event in more ways than one.
ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY: Kansas bocce ball
After hearing a sermon Sunday morning by Bryan Lowery, members of Aulne Church voted to hire him as their new pastor.
Bryan and his wife, Sommer, traveled more than 8,700 miles to get to Marion from Thailand, where they have been missionaries for 12 years.
Panda Kitchen in Hillsboro is definitely a family affair.
Zheng Jiang cooks in the kitchen. His wife, Ivy, runs the front of the popular Chinese restaurant. Their children, Ethan, 10, and Evelyn, 6, help out as well — as anyone who’s been to the restaurant outside of school hours knows.
Descendants ofWilliam and Margaret Skinner and James and Amanda Skinner gathered Aug. 7 for their 76th annual reunion at Peabody Senior Center.
William and James were brothers who migrated from Iowa to Peabody and La Harpe, respectively, in 1896.
The 104th annual Hett reunion Aug. 14 at Marion County Lake hall was attended by 44 members and two guests.
Recognition was given to those who were the oldest (Rocky Hett, 78) and youngest (Eloise Brassfield, 10 weeks), came the least distance (Jack and Donna Hett, 1.4 miles) and the most (Wyatt Higgins, 721 miles), and had the most family members in attendance (Jack Hett, 12).
MEMORIES: 15,
30,
45,
60,
80,
105,
135 years ago