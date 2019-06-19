BREAKING NEWS
-
A violent, slow-moving thunderstorm with multiple lightning strikes, swirling winds in excess of 40 mph, and inch-size hail deluged southern Marion County under up to nine inches of rain Friday night and Saturday morning.
Meanwhile, low levels of dangerous microcystin toxins from blue-green algae in Marion Reservoir were detected Friday in Marion drinking water. The water remains safe for all purposes, state officials say, but the situation is being closely monitored.
-
A Goessel man charged with taking his family hostage at gunpoint on New Year’s Eve will likely be sentenced to two or three years’ probation in August after reaching a plea agreement Monday.
David Matthew Impson, 41, Goessel, pleaded guilty Monday to aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and attempted criminal discharge of a firearm. Impson will have a legal duty to register as a violent offender.
-
With resurfacing of three streets completed, Hillsboro city council members took steps Tuesday to work on nine additional streets.
Council members approved an ordinance to designate as main trafficways Wilson St. from 1st to C Sts., 1st St. from Adams St. east to the city limits, Grand Ave., D St., Washington St. from 1st to 2nd St., Lincoln St. from 1st to 3rd Sts., Jefferson St. from 1st to 3rd Sts., Kennedy St. from A to C Sts., and C St. from Adams to Kennedy Sts. The designation will allow resurfacing work on the streets.
-
Flooding at Marion Reservoir has washed out any hope of opening campgrounds by July 4, and now runoff brought by heavy rains has contributed to a bloom of dangerous blue-green algae.
Kevin McCoy assistant lake manager of the Army Corps of Engineers, said algae was spotted at the reservoir this past weekend and reported to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
-
An old-fashioned pastime will be coming to Hillsboro at 8 p.m. July 19, when Midway Motors holds its inaugural free drive-in movie night.
“It’s an old school, American tradition,” manager Zeth Thornhill said. “You think of the days when everyone got together and sat outside at the movies.”
-
Chuck Flaming is honoring his, wife, Shari, by paying for construction of a new welcome center at Tabor College.
The two-story, 8,400-square-foot Shari Flaming Welcome Center will be built in a parking lot south of the college’s library. Construction will start in mid-August with completion scheduled for June 1, 2020.
-
An allegedly improper executive session during a June 10 county commission meeting sparked commissioner Dianne Novak to object Monday to the minutes of that meeting.
Novak said the executive session, called to discuss personnel performance of non-elected personnel, was actually to discuss her.
-
Cut tax rates but generate the same amount of money. Or keep the mill rate the same and have more tax money to spend.
That’s the confusing but enviable dilemma county commissioners will attempt to resolve next week as they prepare their 2020 budget.
-
A Geary County judge declined to hear arguments last week on a petition seeking a restraining order to prevent construction of a wind farm in the southern portion of the county.
Opponents of the wind farm filed a lawsuit last month seeking to block construction from beginning on Expedition Wind Farm, being developed by National Renewable Solutions. The company last year purchased a wind farm development begun around 2010.
-
The same wet winter and spring that has produced abundant grass and foliage has also produced an abundant crop of musk thistle, causing landowners to spend a lot of time and money controlling them.
Musk thistle is an invasive weed that crowds out native species and livestock forage. The thorny, purple-flowering plant was brought to America from Eurasia and was first reported in 1852. It blooms from June through October, and one plant can produce 11,000 seeds. It’s spiny foliage makes it unsuitable for livestock.
-
A love of tinkering with street rods and spending time with like-minded car fans launched Rex and Annette Watson into a niche business at Peabody.
Although their Peabody showroom opened a year ago, the Watsons have owned Affordable Street Rods since 2012. The business itself began in Great Bend 30 years ago.
-
While not as well known as ¼-mile drag racing, 1/8-mile races have their own appeal, said Bob Williamson of the Hillsboro car club.
Most of the vehicles used are not the racecars sometimes seen on ¼-mile tracks.
-
Services for high school camper Demarius Cox, 16, who died June 7 at Sky Ranch Horn Creek Church Camp in Westcliffe, Colorado, will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Tabor College’s Shari Flaming for the Arts. Pastor Sara Jo Waldron will officiate.
Relatives will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. tonight at Hillsboro Mennonite Church. Interment will be at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church.
-
Services for Parkside Homes resident Dolores Johnson, 92, who died June 12 were Monday at Parkview Mennonite Brethren Church in Hillsboro.
Family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Jost Funeral Home in Hillsboro.
-
Services for Durham resident Donna Joy, 82, who died June 15 at Hillsboro Community Hospital, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Durham Baptist Church.
Born Oct. 15, 1936, to Kenneth and Pearl Steward Benningfield in Alva, Oklahoma, she married Melvin Joy October 21, 1955, in Alva.
-
Services for Durham welder Jerry Rader, 70, who died Sunday at Via Christi-St. Francis Hospital in Wichita, will be10:30 a.m. Friday at Durham Baptist Church, Durham.
Born April 4, 1949, in Abilene to Alvie and Etta Rees Rader, he married Eileen Stefan May 10, 1997, in rural Lehigh.
-
Interment for Hillsboro historian Raymond F. Wiebe, 92, who died Monday at Salem Home in Hillsboro, will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church Cemetery.
Services will be scheduled later.
-
Services for Parkside Homes resident Esther Wiens, 96, who died June 11, were Friday. Burial was in Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church cemetery.
Born Sept. 21, 1922, to Jacob and Mary Woelk Berg, she married Ernest Wiens on June 2, 1950, at the Lehigh M.B. Church. He died in 2019.
-
IN MEMORIAM: Opal Myers
-
People may not have noticed, but Zeiner Funeral Home has changed ownership in the past month. The transition to Yazel-Megli-Zeiner has been seamless, with no interruption in service.
Brad Yazel, formerly of El Dorado and now of Marion, is the new owner of the five funeral homes that Ty Zeiner owned in Marion, Hillsboro, Herington, Council Grove, and Whitewater.
-
New county engineer Brice Goebel was hired with the agreement that he will obtain his Kansas engineering license within 60 days, but whether he can obtain it in that time remains to be seen.
Goebel got his license, which expires at the end of the year, in 2000 while working in Nebraska.
-
Three Goessel elementary schoolers will get to strut their horsemanship when they compete in the Appaloosa Youth World Championships June 20 in Fort Worth, Texas.
Cael, Cannon, and Cree Jackson, competing as part of the family’s “C3” team, are each ranked among the best in the world for their youth events.
-
