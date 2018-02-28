UPDATED AFTER PRINT DEADLINE

  • Peabody teacher faces sex charges

    Peabody-Burns High School social studies teacher and coach Christopher Young has been charged with eight felony complaints alleging sex-related offenses involving two students. According to complaints provided by county attorney Courtney Boehm, five counts of alleged “unlawful sexual relations, consensual sexual intercourse, lewd fondling or touching, or sodomy” involving two 16-year-old students occurred on or between Jan. 28-29.

HEADLINES

  • Spreader fails as ice snarls county roads

    County road crews had to jump into creative mode last week after their single small spreader for scattering sand on icy roads went on the blink, but even so, road and bridge superintendent Jesse Hamm said he lacks the equipment and materials surrounding counties have to tackle icy conditions. “Every county that we touch does salt, as does KDOT,” Hamm said. “We’re in the era now that we need to get with the times. That little spreader we’ve got is not enough for this whole big county.”

  • School districts address school safety

    Local school districts are reviewing their security policies with renewed urgency to see how they can be improved. All districts have crisis plans and practice tornado and fire drills. They also are learning about how to respond to an active shooter. Hillsboro Teachers and staff at Hillsboro schools took active-shooter training at their first in-service of the year last fall.

  • Corporation rejects renting from treasurer

    A potentially glaring conflict of interest proposed by economic development corporation treasurer Mike Beneke was avoided Tuesday when the group chose Emprise Bank for its offices. Beneke, who recently purchased the former Straub building in Marion, stood to profit from an offer to house the offices in his building for $1,000 a month.

OTHER NEWS

  • Big challenge finding big dog a home

    There’s no bigger fan of Great Danes than Ida French of Marion, and no one’s heart hurts more at the prospect of giving one up. “They’re beautiful, they’re elegant, their silhouette is just amazing to me,” French said. “They’re just lovable big children in big dog bodies.”

DEATHS

  • Illa Holtzinger

    Graveside services for former county lake resident Illa Holtzinger, 96, who died Feb. 19, were today at Old Mission Cemetery, Wichita. She was born Dec. 15, 1921.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Douglas Blehm

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Charlotte Dawson

DOCKET

HOME

  • Carpenter crafts Victorian corbels

    When Mark Whitney, owner of Peabody Hardware and Lumber, was approached about doing some specialty pieces for a Victorian house in Peabody, he jumped at the opportunity for a new challenging project. “The people who actually own the home live in Texas right now but plan on moving here in July,” Whitney said. “We (my wife and I) kind of took them under our wing.”

  • Inherited house gets a makeover

    When Clara “Bunny” Kaiser of Lincolnville died in November 2013, she left her house to her son, Lester, and his wife, Barb. They lived a half block away. The house they inherited was a 1950s mobile home surrounded by additions.

PEOPLE

  • Tabor to present 'Radium Girls'

    Tales of a period in American history during which business owners’ pursuit of profits led to widespread deleterious health effects will be portrayed in Tabor theater department’s presentation of “Radium Girls” by D.W. Gregory on March 8-11 in the Prieb Harder Theater in the Shari Flaming Center for the Arts. Through the story of Grace Fryer and other women who suffered terribly as a result of industry outpacing science and neglect of persons in the name of profit, this play illustrates a critical moment in American history.

  • Critters and bugs invade Lifelong Learning

    Bugs and other critters will be on display when “The Bug Lady,” Carrie Tiemeyer, presents a Lifelong Learning session at 9:45 a.m. Friday in the Shari Flaming Center for the Arts lobby at Tabor College. Tiemeyer will have more than 20 animals ranging from tarantulas to lizards with her as she teaches about habitats, animal biology, animal diets, and other topics. Attendees will have opportunities to interact with and be up close to the animals.

  • NORTHWEST OF DURHAM:

    Weather crimps happenings

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    Menu

SPORTS AND SCHOOL

  • Trojans dominate Goessel

    For about the first half of the first quarter in Tuesday night’s opening round of the Hillsboro substate, the Trojan boys’ basketball team looked like a team that hadn’t played recently. They hadn’t, as Old Man Winter wiped out their regular season finale, delaying Senior Night until Tuesday’s game.

  • Goessel girls advance in substate play

    The Goessel girls defeated Canton Galva on Monday for a third time this season, 52-32, to advance to the second round of the 2A substate tournament in Hillsboro. Goessel led 16-10 at the end of the first quarter, and Eden Hiebert scored 9 points in the second to help the Bluebirds to a 30-18 lead at halftime. The Eagles managed two 3-pointers in the third period as Goessel got 6 points from Abby Hannon and led 44-24. Both teams scored 8 points in the final quarter.

  • Berean eliminates Trojans from postseason play

    The more things change, the more they stay the same. Through 12 losses for the Hillsboro girls’ basketball team, a good share of them all had the same things that proved fatal.

  • Bachman gets taste of state tournament

    Hillsboro freshman wrestler Jordan Bachman probably will have brighter days ahead of him. Qualifying for the minefield that represents the Class 3-2-1A state tournament at Hays was a great place for Bachman to get his feet wet to build toward next year.

  • MENUS:

    Goessel and Hillsboro menus

  • 4-H:

    Goessel Goal Getters

UPCOMING

  • Youth turkey hunt scheduled

    Youth who are still looking to bag a turkey can register for a special hunt April 1-17 near St. Marys. Participants ages 12-17 need a shotgun and must be accompanied by an adult mentor. Hunters 15 and younger need to purchase a youth spring turkey permit. Hunters 16 and older need to purchase a unit three turkey permit and have a hunting license and safety certificate or apprentice hunting license.

  • Quintet recital is Friday at Tabor College

    A quintet of area music professionals who perform with Wichita Symphony Orchestra and teach at area colleges will be in concert at 7 p.m. Friday in Richert Auditorium at the Shari Flaming Center for the Arts at Tabor College. Performers included are violinist Betul Soykan, cellist Leonid Shukaev, and bassist Mark Foley, all Wichita State University faculty; violist Lillian Green of Bethany College; and pianist J. Bradley Baker, collaborative pianist and vocal coach director at Tabor College.

  • Calendar of events

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2018 Hoch Publishing

 

AD

 

BACK TO TOP