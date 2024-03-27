HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



A small plane stands where it made an emergency landing on a county road Thursday. A small plane stands where it made an emergency landing on a county road Thursday.



Marion Elementary School students try out dance moves Friday under instruction of Chandra Schumacher and Marion Middle School students Elle Guetterman and Kenzlie Brewer. Marion Elementary School students try out dance moves Friday under instruction of Chandra Schumacher and Marion Middle School students Elle Guetterman and Kenzlie Brewer.



Goessel track team members warm up. Goessel track team members warm up.