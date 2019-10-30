HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Connor Hiebert selects his chili while Emma Hamm assists with the first annual Salem Homes chili cook-off Tuesday at Salem Homes. Seven staff members and one resident entered their chili. Judge's choice winner was Lisa Donahue. People's choice winner will be announced later.



The tombstone of William P. Shreve is one of the oldest in Highland Cemetery. He was one of the first three pioneers to settle at Marion Centre with their families.



Homemade wind turbines positioned around Rodger Nurnberg's yard spin in the wind, generating electricity for his barn and greenhouse.