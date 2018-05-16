HEADLINES

  • Car thief ditches Bible, God takes action?

    When a friend returned Tabor College student Hannah Funk’s Bible to her May 9, it instantly sparked confusion. The Bible had been locked in a car.

  • Dog days run out at council

    Although Tuesday’s city council meeting did not set a record for brevity, council members made quick work of a brief agenda, wrapping up the meeting in just over 15 minutes. A dog ordinance much discussed by Hillsboro city council members and city residents was given final approval Tuesday when council members unanimously voted to enact the revised ordinance.

  • Model house headed to finish line

    A new Hillsboro housing development is aimed at expanding the town’s repertoire of affordable housing. Real estate developer Russell Groves said he’s heard many times that more affordable housing is needed in Hillsboro.

  • Fire erupts day before graduation

    A Marion family’s home caught fire Friday, the day before a son’s high school graduation ceremony. Tina and Roger Hoffner, 219 N. 1st St., have three children: Garrett, a high school senior who graduated Saturday, and twins Nathan and Natalie, 12.

  • Biker fufills a dream, mission

    To US-56 drivers, the sight of bicyclist in with a white helmet, orange-lensed sunglasses, and a bright yellow jersey early Monday morning would have seemed unremarkable. Bikers can be spotted almost every day along the route. But Larry Heyn’s ride is remarkable, as much for its purpose as for its endurance.

OTHER HEADLINES

  • Honeybees get a late start

    Like most everything else in nature this spring, Bill and Candy Vinduska’s honeybees got a late start. “The cold, dry winter set everything back three weeks,” Candy Vinduska said. “There were no flowers, so the bees went without food longer.”

  • Students win Anabaptist contest awards

    Three Tabor students recently received awards for their research into Anabaptism. Sierra Sanchez, a senior from Thailand, won the $300 first place prize in the Wilmer Harms Anabaptism Contest for her work on “Article 13,” a section of the Mennonite Brethren Confession of Faith.

  • Officers now carry anti-opioid spray

    Police officers throughout the county have a new weapon in their anti-drug war chest: A drug to reverse opioid overdose. Sheriff Rob Craft said the county was given a grant of Narcan nasal spray, which is used to save the lives of people overdosed on opioid drugs such as fentanyl. Narcan, known by the generic name of naloxone, is sold as a two-dose package of 4 mg. nasal spray.

  • Police chief encourages bicycle safety

    A girl riding her bicycle across Cedar St. at Main St. May 9 was injured when she rode into front of a slow-moving truck. Police chief Tyler Mermis said the girl, 12, was taken to St. Luke by her mother to be examined.

DEATHS

  • Brent Buller

    Services for Brent Dale Buller, 21, who died May 7 at St. Luke Hospital in Marion, were Tuesday at Peabody United Methodist Church. Interment was at Prairie Lawn Cemetery, Peabody. He was born Aug. 30, 1996, to Dale and Sheila (Philpott) Buller in Newton.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Louise Colburn

DOCKET

HEALTH

  • Nursing home all in for national recognition week

    Peabody Heath and Rehab is ever flowing this week as it transitions from a bustling casino, to a clown filled carnival, and even a farm complete with a petting zoo as it celebrates National Skilled Nursing Week. “This year’s theme is ‘Celebrating Life’s Stories,’’’ said administrator Melissa Parmley. “We interviewed all of our residents with interesting questions and posted them on large sheets of paper throughout the hallways.”

  • Beef is tops in nutrition according to extension agent

    May is a month of celebrations — Mother’s Day, graduations, Memorial Day — but it also is celebrated as National Beef Month. People who eat meat regularly are doing themselves a service because red meat is ranked as one of the most nutritious foods that exist. It has many essential nutrients that impact health.

OPINION

  • Will it survive?

    A friend who knows something about the matter popped into my office last week and asked me, given recent events, if Marion County Community Economic Corporation would survive, or go the way of past failed attempts at countywide cooperation. A 15-minute conversation ensued that solved nothing, and did little to quell the uncertainty we both felt. We’d like to see it succeed, but neither of us are encouraged.

PEOPLE

  • Employment program graduates first class

    Three students were recognized for their successful completion of Tabor College’s Project SEARCH program at a graduation ceremony May 10 at Tabor. Thomas Gill of Hillsboro, Ally Larson of Marion, and Ryan Hutton of North Newton were participants in the inaugural year of the program, which provides work skills training and job placement for students with special needs.

  • Seat belt enforcement coming

    Drivers can expect law enforcement to be watching closer for seat belt violations Monday through June 3. The annual Click It or Ticket campaign in Kansas will take place during that time.

  • Granddaughter graduates, earns honors

    Hannah Robinson, granddaughter of Elora Robinson of Marion, was awarded a Master of Arts degree in speech-language pathology during commencement ceremonies Saturday at the University of Kansas. In a separate departmental ceremony, Robinson received the Jacob R. Osman Outstanding Student in Pediatric Speech-Language Pathology award.

  • NORTHWEST OF DURHAM:

    Mothers and birthdays celebrated

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    Menu

SCHOOL/SPORTS

  • Shaw, Berens crowned CKL champions

    With regionals on tap this week at Valley Heights, the Hillsboro High School girls’ track team put together a strong showing Thursday competing at the Central Kansas League meet at Halstead. Behind six top three finishes, including Addie Berens’ first-place throw in javelin, the Trojans finished third out of 11 teams with 62 points.

  • Runners-up headed to state tourney

    The Hillsboro High School golf team punched its ticket to the May 21 Class 2A state golf tournament at Pittsburg on Monday, taking second place in the Hillsboro regional. For the senior trio of Elliot Ollenburger, Elias Werth, and Colin Settle, it’s their third year of qualifying.

  • Hillsboro softball state bid falls short

    The Hillsboro High softball team made it to the championship game of the Canton-Galva regional Tuesday, but ran out of steam in a season-ending loss to Chase County. The team started strong Monday with a 12-2 win over Canton-Galva, creating a match-up with top-seeded Marion, which had a first-round bye.

  • Trojan teams still alive for postseason

    Postseason hopes remained realistic for the Hillsboro baseball and softball teams Monday with both passing first round tests of the Lyons’ and Canton-Galva regionals. After a 12-0 shutout of the Minneapolis Lions in Hillsboro, the fourth-seed Trojans baseball team will face top-seeded Marion today at 2 p.m. in Lyons.

  • Hillsboro senior gets national scholarship

    Hillsboro High School senior Callyan Lacio, a member of FFA, was awarded a $1,000 scholarship by Hillsboro Ford and Ford Motor Company. Lacio will use the scholarship to attend Friends University, where she plans to study biological sciences and become a zoologist.

  • Roby advances to state golf tournament

    The Goessel Bluebird golf team wrapped up its season Monday, competing in the Hillsboro regional. Braden Roby will be the sole Bluebird competing Monday at the Class 2A state championship at Pittsburg’s Crestwood Country Club.

  • College Degrees and Honors

  • SCHOOL MENUS:

    Hillsboro and Goessel

UPCOMING

  • TEEN to meet Monday

    A regular monthly meeting of Technology Excellence in Education Network will be at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Marion-Florence district office, 101 N. Thorp St., Marion.

  • Disabilities group to meet at Tabor

    An overview and tour of Project SEARCH, an employment skills program, will highlight a Harvey-Marion County CDDO board of directors meeting at 3:30 p.m. Monday in the lower level of the Tabor College Student Center. Following the tour, a formal meeting will convene at 4 p.m., with opportunity for public comment.

  • Calendar of events

MORE…

