  • Woman is second COVID-19 case this week

    A woman in her 60s with a laboratory-confirmed case boosted the county over the century mark for COVID-19 cases Wednesday. The woman is in isolation, and her contacts are being traced, the county health department said.

HEADLINES

  • Artifacts part of husband's legacy

    When Edith Warneke’s husband, Harlow, found an assortment of Native American artifacts several years ago along the banks of the Cottonwood River near 190th Rd., she was delighted with the possibilities they held. “I was thrilled to pieces,” she said. “I was really excited when he brought in those artifacts.”

  • COVID hits ambulance service

    Emergency medical technicians and paramedics with the county’s emergency medical services are taking COVID-19 even more seriously after a Hillsboro EMT was diagnosed with the virus and a Hillsboro paramedic found out he had been exposed. Emergency medical services director Travis Parmley said the Hillsboro EMT tested positive Sept. 14.

  • COVID tally reaches 100

    Three cases of COVID-19 reported this past week brought the county’s total count up to 100. Marion County Health Department reported Tuesday a man in his 30s had a probable case of the virus.

  • Marijuana plants grow a tad too high

    Marion police had a simple decision when they made an arrest Saturday after a complaint in the 700 block of N. Cedar St. that marijuana plants were being grown in a resident’s yard. Police could see the marijuana plants growing in Bryan Grosse’s yard despite it being fenced in. While they weren’t visible from the road, the plants could be seen from a nearby property, Marion police chief Clinton Jeffrey said. Jeffrey’s own home is just three doors from there.

  • Is loneliness more deadly than COVID?

    Whether depression among nursing home residents unable to see loved ones is more likely to kill them than COVID-19 is sparking a meeting between county and state authorities. Some nursing homes have made accommodations for family visits but some have not.

OTHER NEWS

  • Florence moves to clean up rundown houses

    Florence’s standards board is mailing notices to 30 properties not in compliance with Florence city codes, according to standards board member Darla Spencer, but there are two properties that especially concern her. The homes, one on 6th St. and the other on 7th St., are in poor condition and do not have running water or sewage, Spencer said during Monday’s city council meeting.

  • Training on open meetings ordered

    Florence city council members are to attend training about open meetings training Sept. 30 to comply with a letter from state attorney general Derek Schmidt’s office. The council made efforts to comply with open meetings regulations in one instance several months ago but the process of entering and then extending executive sessionss violated open meetings rules, according to the letter.

  • Not all oil is a welcome gift to recycler

    Dave Leith has been receiving drop-offs of old motor oil at his business since he began to use an oil heater eight months ago. The donations now have him worried because they often are unusable. People often drop off five gallon oil tins at Leith Service but will leave the oil when Leith isn’t around to verify what’s inside.

  • Grant to improve story time

    Peabody residents and library goers may soon be the benefactors of a new service at Peabody Township Library. The library recently received a $250 grant from Peabody Community Foundation that will help with purchasing cameras for filming story time events.

  • Feds change nursing home visitation guidelines

    Because isolation from family members is taking a toll on nursing home residents, federal health officials this past week revised visitor recommendations during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on Thursday recognized that restricted visitation at nursing homes since March has “taken a significant toll on nursing home residents.”

  • Police find nothing amiss at death call

    Hillsboro police found nothing suspicious when they were summoned to the 300 block of W. 3rd St. at 9:44 a.m. Monday with a report of a deceased man. According to the police department, his death was reported by family members.

COUNTRY

  • Grant could spur more housing

    Marion will apply for a second grant from the state to further expand a Coble St. housing addition under development. After the city completed a housing study in 2017, it won a $125,000 Moderate Income Housing grant from Kansas Housing Resources Commission to help five middle-income families build houses along the east side of Coble St. north of Sherman.

  • Festive weekend planned

    Marion’s scaled-down Old Settlers Day, Hillsboro with its monthly Cruise, and Peabody’s annual Fall Festival will highlight a busy weekend in Marion County. Friday is Peabody American Legion’s first Friday Night Pizzas from 5 to 8 p.m. Pizza can be eaten in or carried out.

  • Fall cleanup scheduled in Peabody

    Peabody residents wanting to dispose of built-up garbage and unused items will have two opportunities this year, one in October and one in November. The first will start at 7:30 a.m. Oct. 3, but workers will do only one pass through Peabody.

  • Mexican restaurateurs to reopen after surgery

    After being open sporadically while co-owners Jonathan and Leora Ramirez recovered from surgery, Cazadore’s Mexican restaurant in Marion will resume regular hours Friday. Dine-in and carry-out service will be available 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

  • Deputy graduates

    Marion County sheriff’s deputy Matthew Regier completed law enforcement training Sept. 18 at Kansas Law Enforcement Academy.

  • Tabor commencement coming next month

    Tabor College’s 2020 commencement ceremony, postponed in May because of COVID-19, is scheduled for 10 a.m. Oct. 11. More than 90 graduates will get their degrees in the ceremony at Joel H. Wiens Stadium at Reimer Field.

DEATHS

  • Cleora McClaskey

    Services for Cleora Pearl McClaskey, 84, Marion, and formerly of McPherson, who died Friday at Via Christi St. Francis, Wichita, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at McPherson Cemetery. Born May 6, 1936, in Washington County to Frances and Russell Hicks, Cleora graduated from Agenda High School in 1954.

  • Beverly Wiebe

    A private family funeral was held Sept. 17 for Beverly Ruth Wiebe, 64 who died Sept. 14 in Hesston. She was born March 13, 1956, in Kajiji, Belgian Congo, to missionaries Arthur and Ella Voth Wiebe. Her family returned to Garden City when she was 4.

  • IN MEMORIUM:

    Sally Attwater

  • IN MEMORIUM:

    Mary Jones

  • IN MEMORIUM:

    Vickie Kaempfe

  • IN MEMORIUM:

    John Thies

  • IN MEMORIUM:

    Judy Waner

DOCKET

VIRTUAL OLD SETTLERS

  • Aviation inspections take alum around world

    When Sandwell joined the Air Force he thought he would learn to repair radios and other electronics. “I’d come back after four years, get the band back together, and we’d live happily ever after there in Marion,” he said. “Life has a funny way of changing things for you.”

  • Coming to Marion was 'big change' for rural students

    Richmond attended Kreutziger rural school through sixth grade, then transferred to Marion for middle and high school, graduating in 1955. “It was a big change,” she said. “I had two other class members with me in the country school. Then here I come into class of 20 or 30 kids.”

  • High school sweethearts living in South Dakota

    Dennis went to Kansas State University right after high school, while Sue spent two years at Emporia State Teacher’s College. After they married in 1962, Sue switched to KSU.

  • Chiropractor's career inspired by time at Marion

    “Chiropractics is a little more holistic,” she said. “Our ideas are like eating better foods and taking care of ourselves the wellness way.” Now Thompson, a Marion ’05 alumnus, not only works in the field but owns a business in Boulder, Colorado.

  • Exploring music and nursing inspired a career

    Brookens worked as a candy striper for several years while a student. She also took a lot of music classes in school. She loved both.

  • 'Terrible Tribe' laid foundation for Marion's sports greatness

    Marion captured a state title in 1968, and former coach Grant Thierolf fielded that including a state runner-up 26 years later. A big part of Marion’s success in football could be attributed to a Terrible Tribe team 98 years ago. At a time when classes were not divided, there was no mercy rule to spare teams severe beatings.

  • Class memories include living in a world at war

    Their final year in high school, the allies fought the Battle of the Bulge and bombing raids took place on Dresden, Germany. Fighting on Iwo Jima and Okinawa led to the end of the war — capped by Hitler’s suicide and Victory in Europe Day. Three students left school early to fight and several others enlisted after graduation.

  • Graduate went on to a globe-trotting career

    One of his proudest memories of high school is an award at a state contest. “When I was a sophomore I got a #1 rating at the state music contest,” he said. “I succeeded at something that not everyone does.”

  • Some in-person events still planned for Saturday

    They include: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Kid’s treasure hunt and adult history hunt. Download instructions from the Historic Elgin Hotel website and bring the complete list to the hotel by 4 p.m. to be entered in a drawing for $100 and $50 prizes.

OPINION

  • Settling for a virtual Old Settlers

    Wallowing in self-pity over having to miss this year’s Old Settlers parade — and thereby losing my opportunity to editorially label it the best ever — I suddenly realized I hadn’t actually seen an Old Settlers parade since I was 10. From ages 11 through 17, I couldn’t watch the parade. Like almost everyone I knew, I was part of it — showing off a pet, riding some contraption or other, or marching in a band.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    On being American

PEOPLE

SPORTS

  • Win-of-the-week goes to Peabody-Burns

    Peabody-Burns took its turn this week as the county’s football team to secure a win, beating Stafford 64-62 for its first victory on Friday. Meanwhile, other county teams struggled.

  • Marion volleyball wins home tournament

    Marion volleyball looked competitive and efficient at its home tournament Saturday, rolling through pool play to reach the championship game, and eventually winning the entire tournament. After going 3-0 in pool play, including a 25-12, 25-10 two-set win over Centre, Marion found itself embroiled in a back-and-forth match against Lyons.

  • Hillsboro seniors boast decade-long friendship

    Paul Glanzer is in his first year of playing football for Hillsboro but he already wishes he had joined his friends on the field sooner. “After being with the football team 3½ weeks now, I haven’t been here long but I’m already regretting not joining the football team earlier,” he said. “Within the first week or so I already could tell how close everyone was.”

  • Top-10 finishes for cross-country

    Hillsboro and Marion cross-country teams competed Thursday at Herington, and both came away with excellent finishes for their top runners. Hillsboro wasn’t held back by limited numbers, as Emersyn Funk placed third in the girls race, and Moriah Jost followed in tenth. The boys also had a pair of top-10 finishers, with Levi Allen in fifth, and Tristan Reed sixth.

MORE…

