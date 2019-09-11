HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Passengers scream Monday evening as the floor drops out from beneath them on an anti-gravity ride at the Kansas State Fair. The attraction spins fast enough for its lights to blur and passengers to stick to the walls. Diamond Vista Wind Farm is generating the energy to power the Midway rides and the fair this year.



Kindergartners Ben Dies, Amilea Hartvickson, Piper Gerlach, and David Raymondo are fascinated to watch the press in action Thursday during a hands-on apple cider making lesson at Goessel Elementary School. School gardener Pam Abrahams directed the event.



Harold Loewen of Hillsboro examines a steam engine built by an 18-year-old Dietrich Hoeppner, longtime optometrist in Hillsboro. Harold Loewen of Hillsboro examines a steam engine built by an 18-year-old Dietrich Hoeppner, longtime optometrist in Hillsboro.