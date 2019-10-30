HEADLINES

  • County's windfall possibly blown on consultant's fees

    Construction of the Diamond Vista wind farm in northern Marion County is almost complete, but consulting fees could take a large bite of the windfall the county expects to receive from the project. County clerk Tina Spencer said that so far the county has paid Kirkham Michael, a consulting engineering firm hired to oversee construction, $688,971.33.

  • Mail carrier says roads fixed by wind farm speed his route

    Steve Jirak lives just outside Diamond Vista Wind Farm’s boundaries, but he is the mail carrier there and his route runs all the way to the county line. Jirak said the roads used by the wind farm company, Enel Green Power, during the project’s construction are “exquisite,” but a couple of spots west of Indigo Rd. are bad.

  • Planning board approves zoning amendment

    The county planning and zoning board last Thursday voted to recommend an amendment to zoning regulations after lengthy debate over whether the wording of two different sections of zoning policy are in conflict. Russ Ewy, the county’s consultant for planning and zoning matters, recommended to board members that a portion of text containing the words “electric transmission lines” be struck from Article 19-105. Ewy said striking the words would make the rules consistent instead of having one section that specifies the county regulates transmission lines and another that says the county does not.

  • Not forgotten: Years-long effort helps preserve county's history

    Not long ago, many of the county’s citizens worried that its history was being lost. Old cemeteries and burial sites were plowed over to make way for farms. Records of the area’s early settlers were often lost, destroyed, or simply nonexistent.

NEWS

  • Future welcome center will bring new atmosphere to Tabor

    When Tabor College and contractors started planning for the Shari Flaming Welcome Center, the goal was to have a location that made a strong first impression on visitors, said Rusty Allen, executive vice president of operations. “We haven’t had a space that gives great first impression to guests,” he said. “We feel like that’s been a bit of a weakness.”

  • Man uses mini turbines as energy alternative

    Anyone driving US-77 between Marion and Florence will see them perched like a flock of birds. Except that they aren’t birds, they’re 29 small wind turbines built by Rodger Nurnberg to power his barn and greenhouses.

  • Democrat group notes primary polling site

    Marion County’s Democrats noted during their meeting Saturday at Marion Community Center that the polling site for the 2020 presidential primary May 2 will be Marion’s Senior Center. A constitutional amendment also is on the Nov. 5 ballot to consider whether to include state residents, who are temporarily out of state, in the state’s census count.

  • Tabor sets children's Halloween event

    Tabor College is introducing a new event 6:30 to 8 p.m Thursday for children from Hillsboro and surrounding communities. “Tabor’s Trick-or-Treat: Starring Heroes, Princesses, and You” will feature college students dressed up as heroes and princesses to create a positive interaction for trick-or-treaters. Simple carnival-like games will be available where participants can win candy.

  • Sitting still: Malfunction shuts down wind turbines

    Like birds poised for flight, the blades of many wind turbines at Diamond Vista Wind Farm in northern Marion County have not been turning for a while. A transformer malfunction shut down eight of the farm’s 12 circuits on Oct. 6. Four circuits at the west end of the wind farm are still functioning.

COUNTY

  • Commissioners butt heads over their choice of attorney

    Marion county commissioner locked horns during a special meeting Friday to consider which lawyer to hire to help the county work out a payment in lieu of taxes agreement with Expedition Wind. Expedition Wind is the company working to develop a wind farm in the southern portion of the county.

  • Three emerge from SUV rollover wreck

    The driver of an SUV that overturned at the intersection of US-256 and US-77 at 2:20 p.m. Tuesday afternoon suffered only minor injuries. Driver Cassie Jones, Florence, was taken to St. Luke Hospital by ambulance. Passengers Micah Bailey and Daniel Bowes, both of Florence, did not report injury, EMS director Travis Parmley said.

  • Marion County health fair set for Saturday

    This year’s Marion County Health Fair will offer entertainment for children, prizes, flu shots, and low-priced health tests. Regular flu shots, available through the health department, will cost $40. Flublock vaccine, for people 50 to 64, will be $76. High dose flu shots, for people 65 and older, will cost $79. The health department will bill most insurance companies but will take cash and checks.

  • Lake property owner barred from building house, shed

    County commissioners got an earful Monday when Junette Bealby complained that she couldn’t build a house or a shed for her horse on property she bought at Marion County Lake, even though she knew about the problems when she bought the property. She is now angry that the county isn’t moving fast enough to resolve the problems.

  • Agreement discussed behind closed doors

    A discussion relating to a payment in lieu of taxes agreement being worked on between the county and a wind farm developer was held behind closed doors Friday on the grounds that financial records of Expedition Wind would be revealed to commissioners. Commission chairman Kent Becker initially said the reason for an executive session was for “attorney/client privilege,” but county counsel Brad Jantz corrected him to say the exception to the state’s open meeting law was on grounds of proprietary business matters and that Expedition would disclose financial data

  • Policy adviser urges Medicaid expansion

    Expanding KanCare is critical to the health and economic vitality of the state, a senior policy advisor with Alliance for a Healthy Kansas told 17 people who came to listen to him Saturday at Marion Community Ballroom during a county Democratic Party meeting. Sheldon Weisgrau said Kansas has among the strictest regulations about who can qualify for the Medicaid program. If a single, working mother of two children earns minimum wage, she cannot work more than 20 hours a week and still qualify, he said.

DEATHS

  • Eunice Matz

    Services for Eunice Matz, 92, who died Oct. 23 at Salem Home in Hillsboro, were 11 a.m. Monday. She was born Sept. 27, 1927, to Gustav and Emma Voth Janzen in Goessel.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Betty Jane Criss

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Frances Stuchlik

DOCKET

EDUCATION

  • Insider tips on applying for college

    The next few weeks will be crucial in helping determine the long-term success of many high school seniors. Application deadlines for college typically come in the first two weeks of November.

OPINION

  • PILOTing with our eyes forcibly shut

    Imagine there’s some sort of controversial project going on. You know, something like, say, a wind farm. If it’s not too much of a stretch, imagine that a bunch of people are riled up about it, and that the project requires special governmental approval.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Who you gonna be?

PEOPLE

  • County residents win state fair awards

    State fair results were announced last week, and county residents took home 38 awards between 17 contestants, including nine first-place awards. A majority of the recognition came in livestock categories, with 11 competitors being awarded 22 awards for their work.

  • Child development screening set Nov. 12

    Marion County Early Intervention Services will have a free developmental screening for children from birth to 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 12 in Marion. Children will be checked to determine their level of cognitive, motor, speech and language, and social/emotional development.

  • CALENDAR:

    Calendar of events

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    Hillsboro Senior Center menu

SCHOOL AND SPORTS

  • Hillsboro defenseless at 2nd-ranked Olpe

    Hot off a record-setting performance last week with 72-first half points for Hillsboro, circumstances were reversed Friday in the regular-season finale at Olpe. The second-ranked Eagles ran away with the district title, and the 55-21 win, behind a four-touchdown, 173-yard rushing onslaught from Kynden Robert.

  • Goessel football loses overtime thriller

    Goessel’s football team traveled to Bennington for the last game of its regular season, and the Bluebirds just missed the win, losing 56-54 in overtime. Goessel led 12-8 at the end of the first quarter with touchdowns from Dylan Lindeman, running and Jacob Hagewood, receiving.

  • Hillsboro volleyball 2nd at substate

    Hillsboro volleyball capped its season with a strong finish Saturday at Leon-Bluestem. The Trojans finished 4-5 in the Central Kansas League, but made it as far as Saturday’s substate championship.

  • Pair of Goessel runners qualifies for state

    The 1A Regional cross-country meet Saturday in Wichita was end of the line for many, but not Goessel runners Jerah Schmidt and Elyse Boden. Boden broke the school record with a 21:08.6, and her sixth-place finish was enough to earn a spot in next week’s state meet.

  • Goessel volleyball loses early at substate

    Goessel High School volleyball did better this season than its 19-19 record indicated, but that wasn’t enough to save the team from being eliminated in its first match Saturday at substate. The Bluebirds seemed less aggressive with their serves than at regionals, and it led to them losing the first match to Udall 25-21.

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Marion County Record and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2019 Hoch Publishing

 

AD

 

BACK TO TOP