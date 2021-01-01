HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Several hundred gathered Saturday at a hearse carrying remains of Korean War hero Chaplain Emil Kapaun returned home to Pilsen. The procession was accompanying by an American Legion Riders motorcycle honor guard.



Firefighters from all over the county were called late Tuesday night fire to 516 S. Washington St. in Hillsboro, where fire had consumed a detached garage and spread to the attic of a four-bedroom, 2,896-square-feet rental home owned by Curt and Coral Hessel of Hillsboro. A neighbor said the house was the home of a mother and two children, all of whom escaped though some pets may not have. A state fire marshal was called to investigate.



Driving a 1943 jeep identical to one Kapaun used in Korea, Robert Novak of Lost Springs leads a procession bearing Kapaun's remains Saturday. Driving a 1943 jeep identical to one Kapaun used in Korea, Robert Novak of Lost Springs leads a procession bearing Kapaun's remains Saturday.