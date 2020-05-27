HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Although officials seeking grant money have said this culvert in the 100 block of Locust St. could pose danger for pedestrians and motorists, city employees insist it remains safe for use now.



Taylor Ensminger plays "Taps" on her French horn Monday afternoon as a part of "Taps Across America," a musical moment that honored fallen veterans and victims of COVID-19 while maintaining social distancing.



David Goering and his son, Michael, fish in Marion Cove near the boat ramp at the reservoir Sunday evening.