  • County lake under algae watch

    Marion County Park and Lake is under a blue-green algae watch after Kansas Department of Health and Environment inspected the lake Wednesday. Lake superintendent Isaac Hett said KDHE will return Monday to conduct further testing, but the recommendation for now is to prevent children, seniors, and anyone with a poor immune system to stay out of the water. Pets and livestock should not be permitted in the water, Hett said.

HEADLINES

  • Hillsboro barbecue expands beyond competition

    The first-ever Prairie Smokin’ Barbecue Competition won’t be held at Marion County Fair Grounds until May 4, but the anticipation is building for organizers and competitors alike. “We’ll be thrilled if we have 250 to 300 people,” said Anthony Roy, Hillsboro’s economic development director. “That’s definitely doable.”

  • Task force earns recognition

    Marion County’s Wildland Task Force is gaining statewide attention, but paying for their radios remains problematic. Wildland Task Force was deployed to Ulysses April 9 when the fire risk for the far-southwest Kansas area was extreme, Lincolnville fire chief Les Kaiser told county commissioners Monday.

  • Public hearing on wind farm delayed

    A public hearing on a proposed wind farm, originally scheduled for tonight, will be delayed until after the company working to develop it submits a new conditional use permit application. National Renewable Solutions, Wayzata, Minnesota, originally submitted a CUP application to the county planning and zoning department March 28. That application is comprised of a 1½-inch thick notebook containing the application and a 3-inch thick notebook with supporting information.

  • Counties recycling slated to be taken to Fort Riley

    The possibility of once again being paid a rebate for recyclable materials has led county commissioners to send the county’s recyclables to Fort Riley. A recycle center in South Hutchinson, which the county has been using for years, stopped paying for materials, based on the prices they get for materials.

  • Students' work on display at Bethel

    Sarah Booth, of Goessel, and Anna Lubbers and McKenzie Young, both of Peabody, are among 62 Bethel College student artists whose work will be on display through Friday in the Regier Gallery of the Luyken Fine Arts Center on the Bethel campus. The annual Student Art Exhibit showcases work from all art students.

OTHER NEWS

  • Federal tax lien filed against Hillsboro Free Press

    A federal tax lien alleging non-payment of $113,765.87 in withholding and unemployment tax, penalties, and interest has been filed against Kansas Publishing Ventures, publisher of Hillsboro Free Press. The firm also owns Newton Now, the Clarion in Andale, Hesston Record, Harvey County Independent, and McPherson News-Ledger.

  • USDA increases loan limits for farmers

    Higher limits are now available for borrowers interested in USDA’s farm loans. The 2018 Farm Bill increased the amount producers can borrow through direct and guaranteed loans available through USDA’s Farm Service Agency and made changes to other loans, such as microloans and emergency loans.

  • Mennonite filmmaker to speak at annual dinner

    Tabor alumnus Burton Buller of Massanutten, Virginia, describes himself as “a Mennonite interested in film production at a time when no one was even considering such possibilities.” The native Nebraskan will be the guest speaker at the annual spring dinner of the Center for Mennonite Brethren Studies at 6:30 p.m. May 4 in the Franz Heritage Room at Shari Flaming Center for the Arts.

  • Screening available in Hillsboro

    Free developmental screenings will be available for children newborn through age 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 14 in Hillsboro. The screening will check for cognitive, motor, speech and language, vision and hearing, and social and emotional development.

AUTO

  • Peabody Cruise rolls on into fourth year

    The Peabody Cruise marks four years Sunday and members of the Dreamers club say they are building on a four-year investment. The event has been an important way to bring people into Peabody, said Linda Martinez, a Dreamers club board member.

  • Tips for staying safe with keyless systems

    Auto manufacturers have long embraced technology that can streamline the automotive experience for drivers. For example, several years ago keyless entry and ignition systems were introduced, initially on high-end vehicles before they became standard on many other models. Keyless entry systems require a fob, which sends a signal to the receiver inside the vehicle. The fob transmits a low-frequency code to the car’s internal computer system, which engages the locks and will allow the driver to push a button on the dashboard or console to start the vehicles. The fob can be stashed away in a pocket or purse and still send the signal, which makes it convenient for drivers. Drivers with arthritis or hand injuries also may find keyless systems an asset.

  • Driving safely in severe weather

    With severe weather season arriving, AAA released a report Monday with tips to help Kansas drivers stay safe on the roads. Since heavy downpours can make it difficult to see while driving, AAA recommends regularly changing windshield wiper blades to keep visibility as clear as possible.

DEATHS

  • Phyllis Chavez

    Phyllis Chavez, 84, died Monday at the Kansas Christian Home in Newton. Rosary will be 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, and visitation will begin 1 p.m. Thursday. She was born July 10, 1934, in Florence, the daughter of Francisco and Juana Gomez.

  • Summer Hamilton

    Services for Summer Rain Hamilton, 22, of Marion, who died April 12, were Friday at Bentley Senior Center, Bentley. She was the daughter Earl L. Hamilton and Dee Lintner.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Tammy S. Slifer

DOCKET

OPINION

  • The tricky business of reporting the truth

    It’s true confessions time. We’ve been struggling all week to figure out what to do with a news tip we received and later were able to verify. We often get tips and really appreciate them. Unfortunately, they sometimes are about things that, to the people involved, aren’t good news.

PEOPLE

SCHOOL AND SPORTS

  • Hillsboro baseball splits with Remigton

    The Hillsboro High School baseball team displayed a dominant effort in game one, but a comeback attempt fell short in game two of Thursday’s double-header with Remington. In game one, the Trojans found themselves tied 1-1 after the first inning. Hillsboro scored 10 unanswered runs, including three in the fourth and four in the fifth, to take game one, 11-1.

  • Goessel boys take second overall at Norwich

    The Goessel boys Thursday took second at Norwich with a strong performance that highlighted their versatility. The team placed in 14 events, including two first-place finishes, but managed to do so with just eight athletes.

  • Hillsboro jumpers, throwers lead way at invitational

    Thursday was a statement performance for Hillsboro’s field event specialists, with 13 athletes placing at the Halstead Invitational. Wes Shaw, who took top honors in shot put and discus, led the way for the Trojans. Hillsboro scored 41 of its 48 points on field events, which was enough to place seventh as a team.

  • Hillsboro musician signs with Sterling College

    Hillsboro senior Grace Major took her passion for music to the next level, signing a letter of intent this week to participate in the music program at Sterling College. For Grace, the daughter of Sara Major and Hillsboro band director Bruce Major, music runs in her blood. She participates in vocal music at Hillsboro High School, and plays baritone saxophone and flute for the band.

  • Goessel and Hillsboro school menus

MORE…

