A vixen stares down a visitor Monday near the 400 block of Birch St. in Hillsboro. An unnamed landlord may have complained about foxes that have chosen to den in abandoned trailers in Hillsboro, but most of their neighbors enjoy them.



A doorbell camera captures an intruder placing a bag of burning feces on a porch in the 200 block of N. Cedar St. in Marion.



Winston and Graham Woodruff laugh Saturday as they tumble off an old slide at Hart Park in Peabody. New playground equipment is set to be delivered this week after a three-year effort that raised money to replace equipment. Hearts for Hart Park has raised $159,000 for the new equipment.