Cake walk contestants make their way around a circle, trying to land on the right square to win cakes at Tampa Trail Fest. The weekend festival was the third annual event.



A sign on the door of the flood-damaged post office in Durham directs patrons to pick up their mail in a neighboring city after July 4 flooding. The post office will reopen thanks to resident Wendel Cook who has bought the building.



Hundreds of people came out to First Mennonite Church in Hillsboro for a Saturday fundraiser to show their support for Eric Bartel and his family. Bartel suffered severe spinal injuries in an April car wreck and has been rehabilitating at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska.