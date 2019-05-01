HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Tabor football players Scooter Edmondson, left, Barrett Smith, second from left, and Landon Jones, second from right, help Parkside worker Jack Mayer, middle, move an old bathtub to the garbage April 24 at Parkside Homes.



Lloyd Davies, right, and son Nicholas pick up trash during Saturday's annual cleanup event at Marion Reservoir, which draws 50 to 60 volunteers each year. Lloyd has been organizing the event for 17 years.



Marion County resident Jayce Hett prepares his car Friday for the 2019 Gambler 500 Rally in Fall River the next day. It was Hett's first time competing in the event, but his goal was to make it through the 500-mile course and be able to drive his car back.