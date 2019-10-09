HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Robyn Schultz of Durham displays the cinnamon rolls, pies, and other baked goods she sold Saturday at Lincolnville's Octoberfest. She said her husband, Terry, and their four children are a big help in operating Home Fresh Baking. Robyn Schultz of Durham displays the cinnamon rolls, pies, and other baked goods she sold Saturday at Lincolnville's Octoberfest. She said her husband, Terry, and their four children are a big help in operating Home Fresh Baking.



Dalton Miller and Karlie Miller throw candy from horseback Saturday during Linconville's Octoberfest parade. Dalton Miller and Karlie Miller throw candy from horseback Saturday during Linconville's Octoberfest parade.



Walkers, runners, and bikers participating in the 2019 Goessel Area Harvest Giving Walk gather at Tabor Mennonite Church, rural Goessel, on Sunday. This year's 2 to 6 mile event saw 46 participants and raised nearly $5,000 for Mennonite Central Committee and the Tabor Mennonite Church Food Pantry. Walkers, runners, and bikers participating in the 2019 Goessel Area Harvest Giving Walk gather at Tabor Mennonite Church, rural Goessel, on Sunday. This year's 2 to 6 mile event saw 46 participants and raised nearly $5,000 for Mennonite Central Committee and the Tabor Mennonite Church Food Pantry.