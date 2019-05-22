HEADLINES

  • County Commissioners balk at legal bill over wind farm

    County commissioners balked Monday at paying a bill from Wichita attorney Pat Hughes that includes consultations regarding a proposed wind farm in the south portion of the county. The bill, for the month of April with a balance forward from an unpaid bill for March, totals $9,575. Of that, $2,350 is for March consultations and $7,350 is for April consultations, but not all items involved Expedition Wind Farm.

  • Rising waters near record

    More than a third of an entire year’s worth of rainfall coming in just three weeks caused widespread flooding, stranded motorists, closed heavily traveled roads, briefly prompted an evacuation, and pushed already swollen Marion Reservoir over its capacity for only the second time in history Tuesday. If the near historic rainfall wasn’t enough, substantially more rain is expected tonight through Memorial Day and perhaps beyond.

  • City pays latest legal bill installment

    A Bank of Hays lawsuit against the company that used to operate Hillsboro Community Hospital and 10 other defendants including the city of Hillsboro has cost the city $8,626.39 in legal bills since it was filed in early January. City council members on Tuesday voted to pay a legal bill of $5,626.39 for the services of lawyer Tyler Heffron with Triplett Woolf Garretson. It was the third legal bill the city has paid.

  • Hillsboro administrator earns utility award

    Kansas Municipal Utilities gave Hillsboro city administrator Larry Paine its 2019 Edgar P. Schowalter Award during its annual conference May 9. KMU is a statewide association of municipally owned and operated electric, gas, water and wastewater utilities in Kansas.

  • Grocery hours important for food availability

    According to Peabody resident Becky Nickel, having grocery stores with extended hours is important for rural residents. “The hours are there,” she said. “That’s one way to really work with the community.”

  • Area to observe Memorial Day

    Burdick Burdick area services will be at 9:45 a.m. at Diamond Springs Cemetery, 10:15 a.m. at Mission Valley Cemetery, 10:30 a.m. at Burdick United Methodist Church Cemetery, and 11 a.m. at Hebron Lutheran Cemetery.

  • Chaplain speaks at PEO

    Chaplain Louise Whiteman gave a special program, “The Magic of Remembrance,” to members of PEO Chapter DB May 13 at Eastmoor Church. The program was a tribute to members of the Chapter Eternal. Hostesses were Pam Byer and Eileen Sieger.

  • Democrats to meet

  • Wind farm opponents make good on threat of lawsuit

    Opponents of a wind farm proposed for the southern portion of the county have made good on their threats to sue the company that hopes to develop it. A petition was filed Thursday in district court by Overland Park lawyers Robert Harken and Robert Titus on behalf of 15 wind farm opponents. The petition seeks a judge’s review, declaratory relief, and a temporary restraining order. It also claims the state open records act was violated.

  • Irene Finley

    Irene Finley, 88, Herington, died May 15 at the Legacy of Herington. Services were Tuesday at Lyona Methodist Church in Junction City. She was born Aug. 10, 1930, at Junction City to Ralph William and Pearl Irene Latzke.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Marjorie Lucille Gaines Gray

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Charles Heerey

  • Overflowing with controversy

    Land. It’s more than an investment to be tilled and toiled. For many, it’s the reason ancestors came here and the legacy left behind for descendants to steward. Whether progeny of an old generation of settlers — or pioneers of a new generation, ascending from urban and suburban life to a more bucolic existence — people become rooted in their land.

  • CORRECTIONS:

    Novak, wind farms

  • Hillsboro jumper looking for record at state

    The class 2A track regionals in Marion on Friday were an opportunity for Hillsboro’s Josiah Driggers to take center stage, and he delivered. Driggers’ mark of 43 feet, 10½ inches in the boys triple jump was almost two feet beyond teammate Carl Linnens, who took second by a foot.

  • Goessel duo qualifies for state

    The Goessel Bluebird track team found the going tough Thursday at the regional meet at Smith Center. Stephany Meyer and Elsie Clark were the sole qualifiers for Friday and Saturday’s state meet at Wichita State’s Cessna Stadium.

