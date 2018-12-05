HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Tabor art professor Shin-hee Chin stands with her piece "People of the Wind II," meant to honor Native Americans from the area. Her work will be on display at the Shari Flaming Center for the Arts until February.



Children shiver in a live nativity reenactment north of Emprise Bank as part of Down Home Christmas in Hillsboro Saturday.



Ferrier Jay Sanders files the hoof of a horse to prepare it for a new set of shoes. Sanders has been making trips to Spur Ridge Vet Hospital every other week for the past eight years. When not in Marion County, he divides his time traveling between six other counties around Kansas.