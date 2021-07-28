HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Auctioneers peer through the wheel of a tractor Saturday as while taking bids from thousands who turned out or called in to bid on items from Virgil Litke's life-long collection.



A cowboy is tossed and takes a hard fall Thursday riding a saddle bronc during the Marion County Fair rodeo.



Emerson Hardy, 6; Avery Branson, 7; and Addison Hardy, 6, teamed up for a lemonade stand Friday to raise money for ALS.