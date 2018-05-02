HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Hillsboro Elementary students gathered outside the school Thursday to watch Principal Evan Yoder shear a sheep from the confines of the hen house. They laughed as Yoder set the sheep on its butt to begin the shearing process and were transfixed as the animal's thick wool coat came off. The biggest laugh came after the animal, looking sleek and trim, was put back on its feet and started urinating in front of everybody. Yoder used the occasion to provide general information about sheep. Hillsboro Elementary students gathered outside the school Thursday to watch Principal Evan Yoder shear a sheep from the confines of the hen house. They laughed as Yoder set the sheep on its butt to begin the shearing process and were transfixed as the animal's thick wool coat came off. The biggest laugh came after the animal, looking sleek and trim, was put back on its feet and started urinating in front of everybody. Yoder used the occasion to provide general information about sheep.



Steven Moses peeks under the lid of a steam table dish Thursday at Parkside Homes. Moses said he looks forward to bringing his food service experience coupled with a military background to the Hillsboro facility. Steven Moses peeks under the lid of a steam table dish Thursday at Parkside Homes. Moses said he looks forward to bringing his food service experience coupled with a military background to the Hillsboro facility.



Abby Sechrist strains in the closing stretch of a race Friday in the James Thomas Invitational. Abby Sechrist strains in the closing stretch of a race Friday in the James Thomas Invitational.