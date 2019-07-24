HEADLINES

  • Commission gets windy - again

    What seemed to be a rare moment of agreement among county commissioners over wind farms proved as fickle as a flittering breeze Monday. A week after commissioner Randy Dallke raised concerns about how to proceed with future wind farms, commissioner Dianne Novak used the opportunity to heap sometimes saccharine praise on him.

  • More accidents happen on paved county roads

    Marion County doesn’t salt treat its paved roads during winter, a practice that may boost the accident rate on routes where more people drive and speed limits are higher. Indigo Rd. from US-50 to 160th Rd. has seen the highest number of accidents over the last two years.

  • Wait list limits effectiveness of opportunity zone

    Applicants to a state program that helps pay off student loan debt may be in for a wait of up to seven years. The Rural Opportunity Zone program is meant to encourage young people to move to rural counties by collaborating with the state to help pay down college debt, said Patty Clark, deputy secretary for Kansas Department of Commerce.

  • Hillsboro had a Miss Kansas Day

    Fifty years ago, Mayor Levi T. Buller of Hillsboro proclaimed July 21, 1969, as Miss Kansas Day in Hillsboro. On that day, there was a parade featuring the newly crowned Miss Kansas, Margo Schroeder, her relatives and friends. She is the daughter of the late Dean Schroeders.

  • School redesigns offers reflection

    Hillsboro school district’s second year as one of Kansas’ 21 Gemini I districts, ends its trial run with its redesign project. The Kansans Can School redesign project is a statewide effort to revamp the state’s schools around outcomes expected to produce successful high school graduates.

OTHER NEWS

  • Trash station may hike taxes, raid road fund

    Which will county voters hate least: a new sales tax or borrowing money set aside for resurfacing paved roads? Or are they even convinced the county needs what either would pay for: a new waste transfer station, total cost of which could swell to $2.5 million, almost as much as the county paid for its jail?

  • Residents given no warning of impending flood

    Two homeowners who had to be rescued from their roof by their son and one who sat out high water overnight in his SUV were unaware that a decision to release water from Marion Reservoir would force them to grab what they could run. County residents received no warning about the move by the Army Corps of Engineers other than a post on the county clerk’s Facebook page.

  • Wind farm case dismissed; construction not begun

    Only a week after 70 opponents of a wind farm filed a lawsuit against Marion County Planning Commission over approving a conditional use permit, they dismissed the case. The plaintiffs dismissed the suit July 17 before the planning commission filed an answer.

  • Barn renovation to be celebrated at Threshing Days

    Renovations on the Schroeder Barn will be celebrated 2 p.m. August 4 at the Mennonite Heritage and Agricultural Museum, as part of Goessel Threshing Days from August 2 to 4. All are welcome and refreshments will be available. Sharing stories of the Schroeder Barn, or others, is encouraged.

  • Chief nurse draws inspiration from experience

    Jessica Turner knew she wanted to be a nurse was when she went into labor with her first child. “I was so impressed with my nurse,” she said. “She made me feel like I was the only person in the world who mattered and gave me such amazing care.”

AUTO

  • Man sees red when picking prized vehicles

    Wayne Ollenburger, 82, of Hillsboro has added another bright red car to his collection of antique vehicles. He owns a 1971 Chevy Cheyenne half-ton pickup and a 1980 Corvette.

  • Safety is a concern for car dealerships

    Car dealerships have their own priorities before a used vehicle rolls off the lot, said Randy Hagen, co-owner and office manager at Hillsboro Ford. “Most customers are fairly knowledgeable, but we just don’t want to see them have any problems,” he said. “There’s always something with the possibility of happening.”

  • Classic cars, trucks to be on display

    Classic cars, trucks, and motorcycles will make the monthly trek Sunday for the Peabody Cruise from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. along Walnut St. Businesses and points of interest will include Grab-N-Go Hotdogs, Porcupine Tea Company and Mercantile, Peabody American Legion, and the Peabody Historical Museum.

DEATHS

  • Walden Duerksen

    Services for retired farmer and Hesston Corp. worker WaldenDuerksen, 91, who died Thursday at Bethesda Home in Goessel, were to have been this morning at Tabor Mennonite Church, rural Newton. Born Jan. 21, 1928, at Goessel to Gustav and Emma (Schmidt) Duerksen, he married Susan Schmidt on Oct. 24, 1950, at the church.

  • Alice Funk

    Services for Alice Ruby (Goerzen) Funk, who died July 17 at Bethesda Home in Goessel, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Tabor Mennonite Church, rural Newton. Visitation will be 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the church.

  • Virginia Heerey

    Services for Virginia Heerey, 84, who died Monday, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Eastmoor United Methodist Church, Marion. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Yazel-Megli-Zeiner Funeral Home, Marion.

  • Lloyd Ratzloff

    Services for Lloyd Ray Ratzloff, 68, who died Sunday at his residence in Lehigh, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Hillsboro United Methodist Church. Born Jan. 2, 1951, in Florence to Perry and Irene (Ducommun) Ratzloff, he married Debbie Friesen on Nov. 24, 1979, in Hillsboro.

  • Tony Schafers

    Mass for Tony Schafers, 89, who died Monday, will be celebrated 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Mark Catholic Church / Holy Family Parish, Marion. Rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Yazel-Megli-Zeiner Funeral Home, Marion. A complete life sketch will be published next week.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Roger Frans

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    'Pops' Riebold

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Gary Strotkamp

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Millicent Vinduska

DOCKET

PEOPLE

  • Park ranger intern has her dream job

    “Hello. I’m Ranger Kristin.” Kristin Vinduska of rural Lincolnville always greets visitors to Arches National Park near Moab, Utah, with a smile.

  • Woman celebrates 105 years

    When Edna Marie Mason was interviewed 17 years ago, she lived on Roosevelt St. in Marion. She later moved to Marion Assisted Living until a hip problem resulted in her move to Parkside Homes in Hillsboro. She celebrated her 105th birthday Friday.

  • Summervills gather for reunion

    Three dozen members of the Summervill family gathered for a reunion July 7 in Hillsboro. Those attending from the area included Marge Summervill and Jeanne Summerville Maki of Marion and Diana Jost and James and Rachel Jost, Jackson and Willak, of Burdick.

  • Senator to visit county

    U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kansas) will be in Marion County from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday for a town hall meeting at Hillsboro American Legion Post 366. The first 30 minutes will cover events in Congress, followed by 30 minutes for audience questions.

  • Goessel sets enrollment dates

    Goessel school district enrollment will be open 5 to 6 p.m. August 7 for preschoolers at the elementary school. Kindergarten through fifth-grade enrollment will be 6 to 8:30 p.m. August 7, and 8 a.m. to noon August 8. Enrollment for sixth- through 12th-grades will be available the same hours, but at the high school.

  • CALENDAR:

    Calendar of events

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    Hillsboro Senior Center menu

MORE…

