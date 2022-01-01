HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Hillsboro streets teemed Saturday with people who attended its annual Arts and Crafts fair. Hillsboro streets teemed Saturday with people who attended its annual Arts and Crafts fair.



Children explore the inside of a Hillsboro fire truck Thursday as Hillsboro students, along with their parents, got a close-up look at vehicles small and large during Big Trucks night at the elementary school. Students explored fire trucks, police cruisers, tractors, backhoes, an ambulance, semis, and other large equipment. They also played in a swimming pool filled with corn, built structures with blocks, and had fun in a ball pit. Children explore the inside of a Hillsboro fire truck Thursday as Hillsboro students, along with their parents, got a close-up look at vehicles small and large during Big Trucks night at the elementary school. Students explored fire trucks, police cruisers, tractors, backhoes, an ambulance, semis, and other large equipment. They also played in a swimming pool filled with corn, built structures with blocks, and had fun in a ball pit.



As part of a community service day Monday, Marion High School students from the basement of the Marion Historical Museum. Among items moved to a storage building were a vintage bathtub, a treadle sewing machine, a church pew, and plows. Besides 16 students strong enough to heft the items, three teachers, a paraeducator, and three museum board members helped. As part of a community service day Monday, Marion High School students from the basement of the Marion Historical Museum. Among items moved to a storage building were a vintage bathtub, a treadle sewing machine, a church pew, and plows. Besides 16 students strong enough to heft the items, three teachers, a paraeducator, and three museum board members helped.