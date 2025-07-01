HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Marion banker and photographer Kevin Freuchting captured this image of an eagle last week at Marion Reservoir. Marion banker and photographer Kevin Freuchting captured this image of an eagle last week at Marion Reservoir.



Silhouettes of Diamond Vista's wind turbines stand out amid orange hues during a sunrise last week north of Tampa. Silhouettes of Diamond Vista's wind turbines stand out amid orange hues during a sunrise last week north of Tampa.



Marion's Jonathan Frese is swamped by Ell-Saline defenders on all sides with nowhere to go during Marion's 66-28 homecoming loss Friday. Marion's Jonathan Frese is swamped by Ell-Saline defenders on all sides with nowhere to go during Marion's 66-28 homecoming loss Friday.