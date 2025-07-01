HEADLINES

  • Herbel fights recall: 'Illegal' text was just a thank-you

    Marion city council member Ruth Herbel is challenging a recall petition being circulated in an attempt to oust her six months before her term expires. The petition is being circulated by Marion mayor David Mayfield; his wife, Jami; Margaret Wilson; Marion electric supervisor Steve Hart; and two relatives of city treasurer Beck Makovec.

  • Schools seek $3.26 million in borrowing for sports

    Voters will be asked May 9 to approve $3.26 million in borrowing for a new sports facility south of Marion Stadium. The Marion-Florence school board voted Monday for the most expensive of three proposals for the 10,500-square-foot building.

  • Lake's pride of eagles is 100 strong

    Almost every weekend, Kevin and Lori Freuchting take drives looking for wildlife. Nearly every time, they see 30 or more eagles. One recent weekend, they counted 50 of the majestic birds.

  • 5,300-square-foot health office proposed

    Health department director Krista Schneider wants a building roughly the size of St. Luke Hospital Auxiliary’s thrift shop for the nine full- and part-time employees of the health department. Schneider told commissioners Monday that she wanted a 5,300 square-foot building that would have space for additional programs and storage of items the health department gives out, such as smoke detectors, child safety seats, and carbon monoxide detectors.

  • Hillsboro eatery evicted

    Carla G. Hamm, who owns Mama C’s in Hillsboro, was ordered Feb. 2 to vacate the eatery’s building at 111 W. Grand Ave. and pay in $9,960.50 back rent and late fees and $2,500 in costs. Hamm, who already plans to open in Canton and says she has had ongoing problems with a leaky roof at the location where she prepares and sells food, did not appear for a Feb. 1 court hearing to tell a judge why she was behind on rent. A default judgment was entered against her.

  • Pair of drug offenders nabbed again

    Two traffic stops in four days resulted in new drug arrests of drivers with previous drug convictions. Small amounts of cocaine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia were seized by deputies Presley Mabe and Matt Regier after they stopped a 2021 Nissan Altima at 12:24 a.m. Tuesday on US-56/77 north of 360th Rd.

OTHER NEWS

  • Partnership promises better response times in wrecks

    A technology partnership between the sheriff’s office, Kansas 911 Coordinating Council, RapidDeploy, and OnStar was demonstrated for emergency responders and county commissioners Thursday. Adding the RapidDeploy mapping and OnStar communications to the enhanced 911 service the county already has will make it easier to get faster help at no additional cost to the county.

  • County seeks compromise on lake erosion repair

    County commissioners are getting closer to obtaining a state permit to make repairs of eroded areas near the dam at the county lake. They met Thursday to review a draft of a permit that would include a promise that the county would present a plan for additional work on a downstream channel and stilling basin by July 1, 2025.

  • Leadership applicants sought

    Marion County residents who want to improve their communities are being invited to participate in the county’s revised leadership program. The six-week program, offered on consecutive Thursdays from April 6 to May 18, is designed to teach leadership skills while participants learn about community challenges and strengths.

  • Theater fundraiser Sunday

    Readers Theater and St. Paul’s Kaffeehaus are planned for 2 p.m. Sunday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 212 E. Division St. in Peabody. Admission is by donation. Proceeds will go to Sunflower Theatre Foundation.

  • Broadband tour coming

    A listening tour to hear residents talk about Internet connectivity will visit Peabody from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Feb. 23 at Peabody Township Library. Sponsored by the Kansas Office of Broadband Development, Broadband Roadshow allows residents to talk about Internet availability, speed, privacy and skills. Registrations are being accepted at https://www.kansascommerce.gov/officeofbroadbanddevelopment/broadbandroadshow/.

DEATHS

  • Millie Friesen

    Services for Mildred Jean “Millie” (Brenner) Friesen, 97, who died Jan. 26, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Parkview Mennonite Brethren Church, Hillsboro, after a graveside service at 10 a.m. at Marion Cemetery. Born June 15, 1925, to William and Lillian Tiemann Brenner on a family farm outside Woodbine, she attended rural school north of town and was valedictorian in 1942 at Woodbine High School.

  • Andy Krause

    No services have been scheduled for Andrew E. “Andy” Krause, 89, Hillsboro, who died Thursday. Jost Funeral Home, Hillsboro, is in charge of arrangements. Born Jan. 4, 1934, in Goessel to Ed and Tilly Krause, he joined the Army during the Korean Conflict and was stationed in Austria as an air artillery technical sergeant.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Nadine Hoch

DOCKET

OPINION

  • Recalling Marion's own Watergate

    Much confusion exists around an attempt by Marion’s mayor, his wife, two of the city treasurer’s relatives, one of the city’s highest paid employees, and a sixth person to force the city to spend $4,000 to $5,000 on an election that, if successful, would cut just six months off the term of a city council member. Under law, recall elections are allowed only if a public official has been convicted of a crime or fails to perform his or her duties. Allegations are submitted to the county attorney, but court rulings forbid the attorney to decide whether the allegations are true or have merit — even if they are patently false.

  • A lying zing over useless bling

    Marion mayor David Mayfield’s deceptive attacks on council member Ruth Herbel seem to know no limit. In a social media posting this past week, he claims Herbel “expressed concerns” about an “outrageous” purchase of city-branded clothing.

  • Trafficking in convictions

    Noting a dramatic increase in recent years in the number of 100-mph drivers, Kansas Highway Patrol recently proposed increasing fines for flagrant speeders. We at the newspaper had trouble figuring out why the number of 100-mph scofflaws had increased so suddenly until we realized that the increase began around the time that a new court record system made it difficult for newspapers to publish, as they always had, the names and fines of traffic violators.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    An indoor cat

  • LETTER TO THE EDITOR:

    Prosecuting mayor

  • CORRECTIONS AND CLARIFICATIONS:

    Trailer damage

PEOPLE

  • Centre grad promoted at prison bureau

    Chris Bina, a 1987 graduate of Centre High School, has been promoted the assistant surgeon general of the U.S. Bureau of Prisons. Bina, who has worked at the bureau for more than 31 years, was selected in January as assistant director for its Health Services Division. He oversees 6,000 employees who provide health and safety services for prison staff and inmates.

  • Senior center menus

  • MEMORIES:

    15, 30, 45, 60, 75, 115, 145 years ago

SCHOOL

  • Swimming team expanding to 4 districts

    Centre superintendent Larry Geist reported at Monday’s board meeting that Hillsboro and Peabody had joined Marion and Centre in what has become a nearly countywide swim team. Costs of a coach and assistant coach will be split between the four districts, Geist said. Kim Smith will transport Centre’s swim team members to Marion.

  • FFA students win food competition

    Centre FFA members Allie Stuchlik, Olivia Carlson, Jenna Bittle, and Jenaya Plett placed first out of 25 teams in a food science category at district career development competitions last week in Lyons. Marion’s FFA team finished 14th out of 20 in the Greenhand (freshman) division of the competition.

  • Tabor's retention rate breaks record

    A record 94% of Tabor College undergraduates returned to campus for the spring semester, the college announced Monday. That’s six percentage points above the college’s 10-year average retention rate.

SENIOR

  • Who was your favorite president?

    From the first to the 45th, Marion seniors named their most-admired presidents Friday. Some got multiple kudos.

  • Center's kitchen floor to be replaced

    Having received a $2,300 grant from Peabody Community Foundation, Peabody Senior Center will begin replacing its damaged kitchen floor Friday. The center will be closed all next week for construction. However, meals still will be delivered, and dIne-in meals will be served at 11 a.m. daily at Peabody Christian Church, 115 E Division St., Reservations are required and may be made before 9:30 a.m. daily at (620) 983-2226.

SPORTS

  • Goessel wins by 2 in thriller: Centre, Hillsboro win handily; Marion, Peabody outmatched

    Traveling to Herington for their last Wheat State League game of this season, Goessel’s Bluebirds jumped to a 15-8 at the end of the first quarter, but the Railers grabbed a one point lead at halftime, 26-25. Goessel ground out a three- point lead by the end of three quarters and built a seven-point lead with two minutes to play.

  • 3rd ranked Trojans outslug Halstead

    While the boys had an easy time with the Dragons, the girls had to outslug their way past Halstead in a 35-32 rock fight. The victory lifting Hillsboro to 14-3 after perhaps their toughest remaining opponent.

  • Marion wrestlers place 4th

    The Warriors wrestled their way into fourth place as a team at a Chase County tournament Thursday. Colby Lollar (138 pounds) pinned first place with a perfect 4-0 record on the day.

MORE…

