Case Huebert, 5, and his brother, Tate, 18 months, wait in line for dinner at Hillsboro's community block party Tuesday.
Ji Yon Shim Anderson, cello, and Sheila Litke, piano, perform a duet during a faculty chamber recital 4 p.m. Sunday at Tabor College's Shari Flaming Center for the Arts in Hillsboro.
Hillsboro runner Dillon Bolt attempts to distance himself from a Berean Academy runner as they enter turn three of the 3200-meter run Tuesday in Hillsboro.
A Red-tailed hawk soars over Marion County Reservoir at 4 p.m. Monday. The bald eagles have since moved on at the reservoir leaving ample hunting for other raptors.
